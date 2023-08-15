A brilliant Nigerian boy, Nnamdi Ugochukwu Obiadigwo, passed exams like the 2023 WAEC, UTME, and SAT

In his WAEC, he had a total number of nine distinctions and 353 in his JAMB, scoring as high as 99 in physics

Nnamdi's family is seeking a full scholarship for the brilliant boy even though he already has 40% off his tuition

A 15-year-old Nigerian teenager, Nnamdi Ugochukwu Obiadigwo, from Anambra, has passed his 2023 WAEC with flying colours.

A message sent to Legit.ng showed that the boy cleared his West African Senior School Certificate Examination with straight A's, scoring distinctions in further mathematics, English language, and mathematics.

Nnamdi scored 353 in JAMB and 9 A's in his 2023 WAEC.

Nnamdi passed his SAT and WAEC

The young student has won several awards to show he has always been a brilliant boy. A part of the message read:

"He was the best graduating student of BOSSS Bishop okoye Spiritans secondary school. (Divergent Set) Obigbo in Port Harcourt with 18 awards."

Apart from that, he has won and represented his secondary school in competitions. Nnamdi's dream is to study mechatronics engineering at the university level. On his scholarship, the exclusive message said:

"Has gotten 40% deduction and by virtue of 9As he has made again. Hopeful of getting 100% tuition fee free."

Brilliant boy's JAMB score

Nnamdi also passed all the other exams he sat well. In UTME, he scored 353. The teenager had 1420/1600 Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) scores.

A breakdown of his UTME score revealed he had:

Use of English - 64

Mathematics - 98

Physics - 99

Chemistry - 92

Teacher celebrates his brilliant students

