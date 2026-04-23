Nigerian Lady With 9 Months Left to Find Job in UK Cries Out in Viral Video, People React
- A Nigerian lady in the UK has shared her struggle to secure a sponsorship job with only a few months left before her visa expires
- She explained that she had applied to hundreds of jobs but received many rejections and few responses
- Despite the challenges, she encouraged others in similar situations to stay hopeful and not give up
A Nigerian lady living in the UK has narrated her ordeal of having just a few months left in the country before her visa expires.
The lady, identified as @maureencee_ on TikTok, shared her frustration in finding a sponsorship job in the UK before her visa expires, and she would become out of status.
UK-based Nigerian lady laments visa expiration date
According to her video posted on March 17, 2026, she has just nine months left to remain in the UK and find a decent job that will sponsor her continued stay in the country.
@maureencee_ explained that she had applied to so many jobs but had received so many rejections that she had lost count.
She said:
"POV: You have 9 months left to secure a sponsorship job in UK."
She said she decided to make the video to also encourage many who are in similar situations to hers.
Speaking about her current situation, she said:
"Currently lost count of the amount of jobs I've applied to. So many 'unfortunatelys,' a good number of callbacks/interviews, and a couple of ghosted applications. Just to encourage everyone in this boat, I know it's tough, but giving up is not an option. Coming back to reference this post when I get that job."
Watch the emotional video below:
Reactions as UK-based lady weeps about deportation
Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTokers who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.
Sophia7737 said:
"I only had 2 days left, and God did it. Trust God, have faith."
Dammie said:
"Got 22 days left. I'm still positive and God will do it."
Yinka & Co. said:
"Sis, what experience do you have? Do you have UK healthcare experience? If you do, pivot into clinical research."
Zay_folake said:
"Hey stranger, the same God that came through for me when I had just a day left on mine will come through for you as well. Keep trusting him."
ifunanya said:
"May God provide you with that which you seek, not just a COS, but a COS that will give you stability and peace."
baahtheophilus said:
"If you're interested in switching your CoS kindly let me know for genuine recommendations."
Mnena said:
"Mine is 6 months. I use to worry so much but now all I think about is how far he’s brought me. He won’t fail!!!"
Nigerian man in UK fears deportation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in the UK shared an emotional plea online, seeking help to find a job, as his visa is set to expire soon.
The man, who is scared of being deported, listed his professional skills and experience while urgently seeking a visa-sponsored job before the deadline.
The post attracted reactions and advice from social media users who offered suggestions and support.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng