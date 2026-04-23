A Nigerian lady in the UK has shared her struggle to secure a sponsorship job with only a few months left before her visa expires

She explained that she had applied to hundreds of jobs but received many rejections and few responses

Despite the challenges, she encouraged others in similar situations to stay hopeful and not give up

A Nigerian lady living in the UK has narrated her ordeal of having just a few months left in the country before her visa expires.

The lady, identified as @maureencee_ on TikTok, shared her frustration in finding a sponsorship job in the UK before her visa expires, and she would become out of status.

A Nigerian lady says she has 9 months left in the UK. Photo credit: @maureencee_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

UK-based Nigerian lady laments visa expiration date

According to her video posted on March 17, 2026, she has just nine months left to remain in the UK and find a decent job that will sponsor her continued stay in the country.

@maureencee_ explained that she had applied to so many jobs but had received so many rejections that she had lost count.

A Nigerian lady in the UK laments the concerning lack of sponsorship jobs. Photo credit: @maureencee_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said:

"POV: You have 9 months left to secure a sponsorship job in UK."

She said she decided to make the video to also encourage many who are in similar situations to hers.

Speaking about her current situation, she said:

"Currently lost count of the amount of jobs I've applied to. So many 'unfortunatelys,' a good number of callbacks/interviews, and a couple of ghosted applications. Just to encourage everyone in this boat, I know it's tough, but giving up is not an option. Coming back to reference this post when I get that job."

Watch the emotional video below:

Reactions as UK-based lady weeps about deportation

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTokers who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Sophia7737 said:

"I only had 2 days left, and God did it. Trust God, have faith."

Dammie said:

"Got 22 days left. I'm still positive and God will do it."

Yinka & Co. said:

"Sis, what experience do you have? Do you have UK healthcare experience? If you do, pivot into clinical research."

Zay_folake said:

"Hey stranger, the same God that came through for me when I had just a day left on mine will come through for you as well. Keep trusting him."

ifunanya said:

"May God provide you with that which you seek, not just a COS, but a COS that will give you stability and peace."

baahtheophilus said:

"If you're interested in switching your CoS kindly let me know for genuine recommendations."

Mnena said:

"Mine is 6 months. I use to worry so much but now all I think about is how far he’s brought me. He won’t fail!!!"

Nigerian man in UK fears deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in the UK shared an emotional plea online, seeking help to find a job, as his visa is set to expire soon.

The man, who is scared of being deported, listed his professional skills and experience while urgently seeking a visa-sponsored job before the deadline.

The post attracted reactions and advice from social media users who offered suggestions and support.

Source: Legit.ng