A shortage of Jet A1 fuel is causing widespread flight delays and disruptions across Nigeria

Operators are cutting routes and reducing flight frequencies to manage the crisis

Ground handling companies have threatened to withdraw services over N9 billion debt

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Air travellers in Nigeria are experiencing delays and uncertainty as a prolonged shortage of aviation fuel, known as Jet A1, continues to disrupt flight operations across major airports, Daily Trust reports.

Airlines say the scarcity is affecting their ability to maintain schedules, leading to delayed, rescheduled, and in some cases, cancelled flights.

Airlines report over 300% increase in fuel prices linked to global supply challenges. Photo: fhm.

Source: Getty Images

Airlines struggle with rising fuel costs, supply gaps

According to operators, the situation has worsened in recent days, leaving many passengers stranded and forcing others to reconsider their travel plans.

Industry stakeholders note that the price of Jet A1 has surged by over 300% since the onset of tensions linked to the US-Israel war in Iran and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global fuel supply route.

Under the umbrella of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), airlines had earlier threatened to suspend operations but agreed to hold off following intervention by the federal government and stakeholder meetings led by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

A follow-up meeting with oil marketers also took place, but as of the time of filing this report, no immediate relief had been secured.

Debt concerns and partial concessions

One outcome of the engagements was the approval of a 30% discount on debts owed by airlines to service providers. However, operators are seeking a full waiver of their obligations to agencies such as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

Despite these efforts, rising fuel prices and supply shortages continue to exert pressure on an already high-cost aviation sector.

At airports in Lagos, Abuja, and other domestic routes, passengers are facing extended waiting times, with some flights rescheduled multiple times in a single day.

There have also been complaints from travellers, including allegations that some airlines issued boarding passes despite fuel shortages.

Airlines cut routes, adjust schedules

To cope with the constraints, some airlines have begun reducing flight frequencies and rationalising routes.

For instance, Air Peace recently cut its London Heathrow service to three weekly flights in response to the situation.

Experts warn that disruptions could worsen if urgent measures are not taken to stabilise fuel supply.

Ground handlers issue ultimatum over N9bn debt

Separately, the Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria has issued a seven-day ultimatum to airlines over outstanding debts exceeding N9 billion.

Ground handling companies, which provide critical services such as passenger check-in, baggage handling, and ramp operations, warned they may withdraw services from April 28, 2026, if payments are not made.

The association said the debts are affecting operational sustainability and placing financial strain on member companies.

The warning was communicated in a letter signed by AGHAN leadership and addressed to the AON, with copies sent to key officials, including the Minister of Aviation and heads of major aviation agencies.

The group added that despite previous engagements, payment commitments by airlines have largely not been fulfilled.

Operators are cutting routes and reducing flight frequencies to manage the crisis. Photo: Air Peace.

Source: Getty Images

Analyst cautions against blaming airlines

An aviation analyst, Fred Chukwuelobe, cautioned against singling out airlines over the crisis, noting that the challenge is global.

He said supply disruptions, price volatility, and geopolitical tensions are affecting carriers worldwide, including major airlines like Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines.

Chukwuelobe stressed the need for long-term solutions, including improving local refining capacity and strengthening fuel supply chains to stabilise the aviation sector.

Local flight tickets may hit N200,000

Legit.ng earlier reported that the price of Jet A1, also known as aviation fuel, has jumped sharply following rising tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Aviation fuel prices have surged to between N1,500 and N1,600 per litre following rising tensions in the Middle East. The increase of over 53 per cent is expected to force airlines to raise domestic ticket prices from around N150,000 to between N185,000 and N200,000.

Industry experts say fuel now accounts for up to 45 per cent of airline operating costs, putting significant financial pressure on airlines.

Source: Legit.ng