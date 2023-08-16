IGCSE stands for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education, and is a two-year programme leading to externally set, marked and certificated examinations from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom (UK)

Any student who takes an IGCSE subject will be gaining a qualification that is recognised across the globe

A Nigerian teenager, Mmesoma Okonkwo, took the English test and stood out among her peers worldwide

Cambridge, United Kingdom - A young Nigerian, Mmesoma Okonkwo, has, distinguished herself on the global stage through her academic achievements.

Miss Okonkwo, according to reports, has received the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Award following her stellar performance in the 2022 Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examination.

Nigerian teen, Mmesoma Okonkwo has received an award for emerging the IGCSE world's best in English. Photo credits: Chrisland Schools, British Council Nigeria

Mmesoma Okonkwo emerges global star

Legit.ng writes on interesting facts you probably did not know about this young scholar. We culled a great deal of our information from a July 23 interview The Punch published spotlighting Miss Okonkwo as well as Chrisland Schools' social media pages.

Mmesoma Okonkwo was born in the year 2006, meaning she is 17 years old. She is a resident of Lagos who hails from Anambra state, southeast Nigeria. She was the head girl of Chrisland High School, Victoria Garden City (VGC), 2023 set. Mmesoma plans to study Business Administration at a tertiary institution. She has received several awards in her secondary school. She draws inspiration from her parents. Miss Okonkwo recorded the highest score in English as a second language in the last Cambridge IGCSE examination. The brilliant student intends to keep raising herself as an individual through education. She has five other siblings and my parents. Her life ambition is to keep growing on the largest scale and see what she can use that growth to do in the lives of people around her and people in general — especially women.

Elated Mmesoma Okonkwo speaks

