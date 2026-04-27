Breaking: Another Nigerian Man Found Dead At His Workplace in UK

Ademola Oke, a 37-year-old Nigerian, was found unresponsive and later confirmed dead at his workplace in the United Kingdom during a night shift

Adejonwo Odutola, a family friend, said the deceased had shown no signs of illness and had communicated with his wife hours before his sudden death

The incident marked the third reported death involving Nigerians in the UK in April, raising concern within the diaspora community

A Nigerian man, Ademola Oke, has been found dead at his workplace in the United Kingdom, marking the third such incident involving Nigerians in the country this month.

Man found unresponsive during night shift

Another Nigerian Man Found Dead At His Workplace in UK

Source: Twitter

Details of the incident emerged through a fundraising appeal shared by a family friend, Adejonwo Odutola, on GoFundMe, indicating that the tragic event occurred on 18 April, Punch reported.

According to Odutola, the 37-year-old had left his home that morning in good health and maintained regular communication with his wife throughout the day, showing no signs of illness.

He explained that the deceased was later discovered unresponsive at his place of work by a colleague who had arrived for a night shift.

Odutola wrote,

“On 18th April, 2026, Ademola, 37 years old, left home in the morning hale and hearty, with no signs of illness. He was in contact with his wife during the day, and they even shared a WhatsApp message at 2:08 pm—everything seemed normal.

“Tragically and without warning, Ademola passed away suddenly while at work. Later in the day, a colleague arriving for their shift at night in the service user’s house found him seated on a sofa, unresponsive.”

Emergency responders were said to have been contacted immediately, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family left in shock as appeal is launched

The sudden death has left his 31-year-old wife devastated and solely responsible for their two young children, aged six and two.

Odutola described the deceased as a caring husband and devoted father whose passing has deeply affected those close to him.

He noted that a fundraising campaign had been initiated to assist with funeral arrangements and provide financial support for the children, Punch reported.

“This cause is deeply important to me because I have seen firsthand the love within this family and the profound impact this loss has had on them. No family should have to endure such heartbreak while also facing financial uncertainty.

“The funds raised will go towards funeral expenses and ongoing support for the children as the family begins to navigate life without their husband and father,” he added.

The appeal also encouraged members of the public, particularly Nigerians living in the UK, to contribute or share the campaign to support the grieving family.

As of the time of filing this report, £4,509 had been raised towards the £8,000 target.

Third death involving Nigerians in UK in April

The incident adds to a growing list of recent deaths involving Nigerians in the United Kingdom this month.

Earlier reports indicated that a Nigerian mother of three had died after battling cancer, while another man, identified simply as Herbert, was reportedly found dead in his apartment in Thornaby after allegedly passing in his sleep.

These incidents have raised concerns within the Nigerian community in the UK, as families continue to grapple with sudden and tragic losses.

UNILAG graduate found dead in New York apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian student Oreoluwa Odetunde was found dead in her off-campus residence in New York, United States of America (USA) Odetunde was a first-year MBA student at Cornell University, previously studying economics.

The university community mourned her loss and held support meetings for students.

Source: Legit.ng