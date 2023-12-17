Havarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has been discovered to be running unaccredited courses.

According to findings, the private polytechnic is not listed among accredited institutions on NBTE and NUC websites

The institution is accused of conversing courses and certificates of its students from a university in Cotonou, Benin Republic

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Some Nigerian youths have taken to social media to call out a private polytechnic, Havarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies, Abeokuta, Ogun state, for running unaccredited courses.

As reported by The Punch, the school is not among the list of accredited private polytechnics or monotechnics on the NBTE website.

Students say they know Havarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies runs an unaccredited law programme Photo Credit: Havarde College website

It also did not appear among the colleges of education accredited by the National Commission for Colleges of Education, nor did it appear among the universities certified by the National University Commission (NUC).

According to a video on the school website, it claims to admit students to study Law, Medical Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing, Pharmacy and Public Health Nursing amongst other courses.

Old students’ lamentations

Some of the old students took to social media, X page to lament about how they were taken to a university in Cotonou, Benin Republic, for a conversion course, the certificate.

According to the students, it was the certificate they used in getting mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as foreign students after spending about N300,000 extra in fees.

A student, who just completed four years in the school said, “I am still at home thinking of how to get N255,000 to process conversion of result. Harvarde is asking us to pay for the ECOWAS fee and all that, so we will convert our results to that of a university in the Benin Republic. That is how they have been doing it.”

Another former student, Odunayomi, who is now a medical student at the University of Lagos, said “The foundation of that place was built on lies and deceit”

Confirming the conversion of certificates from a university in Benin Republic, he said:

“How many of their students graduated with degrees to show for it? They push just about two per cent of the students they’re able to successfully get degrees from universities in Cotonou through ‘magomago’ and then push them into service, just to save face and convince innocent children into not changing their minds about leaving.”

We know the Law programme is not accredited

The Punch reported that about seven law students dressed in black and white, said they knew the course was not accredited.

“We know the course is not yet accredited, but we trust God that it will be accredited before we graduate,” almost all the students approached gave similar responses.

They disclosed that they pay N195,000 yearly as school fees, while those in the Nursing department said they pay N130,000 yearly as tuition for the five-year course.

