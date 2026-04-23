A young boy who sat for the JAMB exam has scored 95 in Physics, 98 in Biology, and 98 in Chemistry, as revealed in a WhatsApp chat

The boy appreciated his teacher for helping him study and achieve such a high score in the JAMB exam

He shared screenshots of his 2026 UTME result with his teacher, who later displayed them on social media for people to see

A young boy falls to the ground after checking his JAMB result and discovering that he scored 95 in Physics, 98 in Biology, and 98 in Chemistry, and displayed his total 2026 UTME result.

The reaction of the boy is contained in a video made available on a popular social media platform that shows a chat he had with his teacher.

Student thanks teacher after scoring high in Physics, Biology, and Chemistry. Photo Source: Getty Images/Cultura Creative, JAMB

Source: TikTok

2026 UTME result: Boy flaunts JAMB score

He could be heard speaking excitedly while thanking his teacher for teaching him well and making it possible for him to get such a high score in the exam.

In the video posted by @dailyedconsult, which contains a chat between the boy and the tutor, the young boy could be heard saying in part:

“When I started the exam yesterday, I was like, is this really JAMB exam. Lord, I’m very grateful, it’s a turning point for meeting you. Thank you for transforming my life.”

As the TikTok video plays, he mentioned how he reacted immediately he saw his total UTME score and the marks he got in each of the subjects, which showed that he got 95 in Physics, 98 in Biology, and also 98 in Chemistry.

The score he got in English Language was also displayed in the chat as well as his total UTME score.

2026 UTME: Student celebrates high scores, appreciates teacher in WhatsApp chat. Photo Source: Tiktok/dailyedconsult

Source: TikTok

Speaking in the TikTok video about how he reacted when his mother showed him the results, he said:

“I cannot believe myself. As my mum told me I just fell straight to the ground.”

Reactions as boy displays 2026 UTME result

PRAISEGOD wrote:

"Congratulations, you should thank God. He is wonderful.x

JOSH_FFX added:

"Surpassed 2025 achievement."

Footballbuzz_001 shared:

"Which pass question did he say abeg that he said back to back."

2Mercy noted:

"Hello everyone this is daily Ed."

ogechi said:

"DailyEd or nothing Thank you sir."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an art student has gone viral after sharing his 2026 UTME result, where he scored 98 in CRS and also performed well in Government.

He posted a screenshot of his full results on social media, showing his subject combinations and scores.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a proud father celebrated his daughter after she performed excellently in the 2026 UTME.

She scored 97 in Chemistry and 98 in Physics, and her result screenshot was shared online by her father.

2026 UTME: Lady sends message to JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady has sent an emotional message to JAMB after checking her 2026 UTME result. She said the exam questions were very easy, especially Biology, and she answered them well during the test.

However, she was shocked when she saw her result, which she felt was too low. She then pleaded with JAMB to recheck her score, saying there may have been a mistake.

Source: Legit.ng