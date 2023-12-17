Lucy Hardie has bagged a PhD degree from the University of Auckland, New Zealand while raising five children

Hardie’s research on vaping has led to policy changes, with cartoon advertising of vapes banned in the Oceania country.

She explained that acquiring a doctorate has given her the chance to show her children that she could invest herself in other things

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Auckland, New Zealand - A mother of five children, Lucy Hardie, has graduated with a doctorate based on vaping research from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

Hardie has earlier acquired a bachelor of health sciences and a master's of public health, the University of Auckland reported.

Mother of five, Lucy Hardie graduates with PhD in New Zealand Photo Credit: University of Auckland website

Source: UGC

Her teenage children are Benjamin, 17, Amelia, 13, Sebastian, 19, Oliver, 16, and Leon, 14.

Speaking on how huge achievement, she said:

“I've gained the theoretical knowledge of these issues, but my children gave me a lot of input and on-the-ground knowledge of what it's really like.”

She graduated from the School of Population Health with a research topic that has real-life implications for her family.

Lucy’s research has led to policy changes, with cartoon advertising of vapes banned, as well as an appearance on TVNZ’s Sunday.

The excited mother said she enjoyed studying to develop skills in organisation, analysis and critical thinking.

“It gave me intellectual stimulation and something to really focus on and counter the thousands of loads of laundry and dirty dishes. And a real sense of accomplishment.”

Hardie said another advantage showing her children that she could invest herself in other things.

She advised others to keep finding interesting things and be persistent.

70-year-old Nigerian man returns to University, graduates with first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 70-year-old former Super Eagles assistant coach, Ben Duamlong, bagged a first-class degree from the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau state.

Duamlong disclosed that he went to UNIJOS for the degree programme in painting after his retirement as a football coach because of his passion for education.

60-year-old speaks as he bags first class from UI

A 60-year-old man, Mr Farouk Sanni, achieved his lifelong dream as he graduated with a first-class degree in Sociology at the University of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Showing that age is just numbers when it comes to going for what one believes, Sanni bagged eight awards and emerged as the best-graduating student in his department in the ongoing 75th-anniversary convocation ceremony.

The retired banker from the United Bank of Africa (UBA) revealed that he studied Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife imposed by an uncle.

Source: Legit.ng