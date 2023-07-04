Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, is the girl who got the highest score in 2023 Joint Admission and Matriculations Board, JAMB exams

Kamsiyochukwu has said the secret of her success is adequate preparation and discipline instilled in her school

She is a student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe and she said preparation for the exam started immediately she entered SS3

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, the girl with the highest aggregate JAMB score for the 2023 exam, has said she prepared well beforehand.

Kamsiyochukwu who is a student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, scored 360 to emerge tops in the nationwide examination.

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh is the girl with the highest JAMB score for 2023. Photo credit: Punch Newspaper.

Source: UGC

In an interview with the Punch Newspapers, Kamsiyochukwu said the discipline and spirit of hard work instilled in her school is one of her secrets.

I practised very well before exam date

According to her, she prepared very well, making use of past UTME questions and also testing software.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She said the Deeper Life High School frowns at examination malpractice and any caught in the act is expelled.

Her words:

"My school was highly involved in our preparation for the exam. We were given a series of tests and classes; our teachers drilled us. There was also an app, called Test Driller, which the school distributed to all students. It had different UTME past questions and you can take a mock exam. I also practised on my own. My school always encouraged us to persevere and that it would soon be over."

"We started preparation immediately after we entered SSS3. This was when we started receiving pep talks on the exam; the school organised special UTME classes for us. I also practised a lot of past questions to familiarise myself with the kind of questions JAMB could bring out. I also read my textbooks and then, I paid attention when the teachers took us through classes."

She also spoke about how she felt when the result was announced:

"When it was announced that JAMB had released the result, I was in school and I went to meet my counsellor. I also called my parents to check for me. When I called them that day, my mum told me the result. My parents were excited. I particularly could not contain my joy. I wanted to shout at the top of my lungs; I was incredibly excited."

JAMB accuses Ejikeme Mmesoma of changing her result

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that JAMB accused Ejikeme Mmesoma of doctoring her examination result.

According to the examination body, Mmesoma scored 249 and not 362 as she claimed.

The girl however insisted that she did not doctor her result, saying she printed it from JAMB portal.

Source: Legit.ng