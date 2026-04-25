A UTME candidate, Michael Oluwapelumi, has travelled to the University of Lagos to pray for admission after scoring 144 in the 2026 JAMB

He fulfilled his earlier promise by visiting the school gate and expressing strong faith in gaining admission

His video went viral online, drawing mixed reactions and encouragement from social media users

A young boy, Sanni Michael Oluwapelumi, has decided to travel to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to pray for admission despite scoring 144 in the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

Michael had earlier told his followers about his plan to visit the university physically to pray for admission into Medicine and surgery. Many people doubted him at the time, with some saying he would not go through with it.

A UTME candidate who scored 144 in JAMB goes to UNILAG to pray for admission. Photo credit: @mikkyx_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

UTME candidate with 144 shares recent action

This is the video where he told the public about his plans:

However, in a new video shared on TikTok with his username, @mikkyx__, Michael confirmed that he had fulfilled his promise. He recorded himself standing outside the school gate of UNILAG while speaking confidently about his faith.

"So I told you guys that I’m going to travel down to UNILAG to pray for my admission for Medicine and Surgery with 144 in JAMB. And some people were telling me that I’m lying, that I can’t travel to UNILAG just because of prayer. Well, here I am. Can you see behind me? That’s the University of Lagos. And I’ve come to pray," he said.

The young boy added that people would soon recognise him in public, stating that he believed strongly in God’s intervention.

He said:

"Somebody saw me now and was like, 'I recognise you from TikTok.' Don’t worry, all of you will recognise me in UNILAG very soon. Before the end of the year, I’m going to get into the school by the special grace of God."

Watch the recent TikTok video below:

Reactions as JAMB candidate with 144 speaks

The video has since attracted attention on social media. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

April bby said:

"With your 144 you can get medicine and surgery in my school any course of Ur choice but is private university."

.timileyin27 said:

"If they reject you... It a sign of greatness!"

Grace b said:

"Omo, I got 254 and am asking my father that I want to write the UNILAG post UTME and he said I am not qualified. I need help oo, also medicine and surgery."

Abba's girl said:

"God will grant you your heart desire."

Sofiyah said:

"Omo, pray reach me abeg. 215 medicine and surgery too."

Phaevhor said:

"Jesus this is the type of faith I need now. Rooting for you brotherly."

Michael shares JAMB score of twin sister

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Sanni Michael Oluwapelumi celebrated his twin sister's 2026 JAMB result.

The family rejoiced when they saw that she had an aggregate UTME score of 301/400. She had 67 in English language, 78 in Physics, 67 in Biology, and 89 in Chemistry.

He asked the public whether he and his twin sister would be able to gain admission to the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Source: Legit.ng