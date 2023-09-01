The academic journey of a young lady who became the best-graduating student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State

Tijani Oluwatoyin Naheemah is a young woman who has overcome many challenges and achieved academic excellence.

She is the Overall Best Graduating Student of the 2020/2021 academic session at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), where she studied Nutrition and Dietetics.

Naheemah advised students to avoid procrastination. Photo credit: Tijani Naheemah

Source: Original

She graduated with a CGPA of 4.90/5.0, making her the one of the outstanding students to attain such a feat in the university's history.

Tijani was born into a low-income family who resides in Egbeda, Lagos.

In a brief interview, she spoke with Legit.ng about her academic journey:

"My academic journey started at Christlead Nursery and Primary School in Lagos, then I proceeded to Unique Progressive College located at Sango, Ogun state."

She took her first Jamb in 2015 and applied for Nursing at the University of Ibadan and Science Laboratory Technology at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH).

She told Legit.ng:

"Unfortunately, I didn't meet up with the cut-off for both. Then, the journey to YABATECH began as I obtained a change of course form to study Nutrition and Dietetics. I obtained my National Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics as one of the Best Graduating Students in the department with a CGPA of 3.79/4.0. Then I gained admission into Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, through Direct Entry."

Naheemah attributes her academic success to several factors, such as time management, setting achievable goals, good study habits, and avoiding procrastination.

Challenges on the path of excellence

One of the major challenges she faced during her academic years was balancing marriage, motherhood, and education.

"My challenge was balancing marriage, motherhood and education. But I was able to overcome them due to my determination."

However, she was determined to be among the top students in her department and did not let anything stop her from achieving her goal.

Discover yourself and avoid procrastination

Naheemah shared some tips for aspiring students who want to follow in her footsteps.

She advised them to discover themselves and what works best for them, avoid procrastination, impact knowledge in others, create time for leisure, and enjoy the gift of good people around them.

She said:

"No matter how inconvenient it was for me, I didn't stop helping my fellow mates with courses they are encountering difficulties. This also helps me in understanding the course better."

Tijani Oluwatoyin Naheemah is a role model for many young Nigerians who dream of achieving academic excellence. She is a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, passion, and faith.

Source: Legit.ng