Rosy Meurer has shared a post about her alleged marriage crisis, and it didn’t go down well with her fans

The actress reportedly unfollowed her husband as both continued to share cryptic messages online

She was dragged over her video, as many reminded her of things she had said about her husband, Olakunle Churchill, before they unfollowed each other

Fans have dragged Rosy Meurer over her cryptic video and song amid her alleged marriage crisis.

The mother of two and her husband, Olakunle Churchill, are no longer following each other on social media, as Churchill recently shared a post in Igbo that got fans talking.

Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares video amid alleged marriage saga. Photo credit@tontole/@rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

In the video, she was seen vibing and singing the song “I Don’t Chase, I Attract” by Souls to Sound. In the caption, she noted that she was in Lagos, Nigeria, while recording.

Fans react to Rosy Meurer's video

Fans were not pleased with the choice of song. Some mocked her and asked where the “bullet she claimed she could take” was, as they continued to taunt her.

Others resurfaced her old interview where she said Olakunle Churchill was like a brother to her. A few also commented that “the owner of the bag has taken her bag,” while praising Tonto Dikeh and her “Ada El-Roi” identity, which she adopted after her Christian conversion.

Fans root for Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill amid Rosy Meurer's marriage saga. Photo credit@kingandre

Source: Instagram

Some also dragged Judy Austin, suggesting she could be next in a similar online drama, as reactions continued.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh previously restricted her comment section amid the alleged crisis involving Churchill and Meurer.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actress below:

What fans said about Rosy Meurer's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress amid rumours that her marriage is troubled. Many shared their take on his post. Here are comments below

@ officialcorazon1 reacted:

"My dear, just pick up yourself. No, darling—don’t let anything get to you. Start making your money, hang out with good people, and let your friends connect you to politicians and influential men who will help you forget all these issues. Grind very hard and forget social media for now."

@ tessy.gold1 commented:

"The bullet wen u won take for Churchill u no take am again?"

@amal_mommy wrote:

"Aura for Aura, he post, she will post too let see who will win."

@desmond_ddboy shared:

"The only woman that stood for the 2 minute man and now they want him back."

@sweetestzuw_22 wrote:

"Na once you remember your dead career."

@mrs_nuel_kay said

"Next is Isimili ejiofor, one after the other, all of unah wie sabi take people husband go collect."

Tonto Dikeh Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng