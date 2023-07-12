Ifeoma Amuche, the Nigerian lady who went viral after giving a speech in the Chinese language at Northwest University, China has opened up on her journey to studying the course.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Chinese language is not a popular university course among Nigerian students and many may not be excited if it is offered to them to study even on a scholarship.

Ifeoma won 10 awards at Northwest University. Photo credit: Ifemoma Amuche.

Source: Original

But Amuche's passion for the language started even as a kid, and she picked it up and pursued a degree in it.

Amuche was the one who gave the valedictory speech at Northwest University, China, when she and her mates graduated this year.

How Amuche picked interest in the Chinese Language

She told Legit.ng how her interest in the subject started:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I'm rom Oko in Orumba North LGA Anambra state. I have been in China for 4 years studying for my bachelor's degree in Chinese Language and Literature just graduated this year in June.

"I picked up an interest in Chinese as a teen and started studying the language at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko. It was the interest, curiosity and zeal I have for the language that made me learnt it and become fluent in it."

How Amuche felt when was informed she would give the valedictory speech

When she was informed she would be the one to give the valedictory speech at the graduation ceremony, Amuche said it wasn't easy for her since she would face a crowd of 9000 plus.

Her words:

"I was chosen by my school to give the speech at our graduation ceremony because of my fluency in Chinese. It wasn’t an easy task to complete because I had to address 9500+ graduating students, including the president of our school and other sectors. I was burdened by this opportunity at first, but I found my self-confidence, which scaled me through till the day."

What it feels like speaking the Chinese language

Some Nigerians have wondered what it would feel like to know how to speak the Chinese Language. Amuche said it felt awesome.

Her words:

"I wouldn’t say there’s a particular feeling coming with learning a language, but I would say it’s amazing that I could hear, speak, read and write Chinese. So I am so much proud of myself for the achievement."

Job opportunities for graduates of the Chinese language

One of the reasons some Nigerian students are not keen on studying the Chinese language is that they think there may not be job opportunities after graduation. But Amuche said this is far from the truth.

She told Legit.ng:

"There are many job opportunities for Chinese Language learners, like teaching, translating and interpreting. As for me, I’m still exploring my opportunities and haven’t chosen what to do next with the language."

Amuche did exceedingly well in her studies, and she was rewarded with many awards. She listed some of them:

"Excellent foreign student award for academic year 2020-2021(First Prize), Excellent foreign student award academic year 2020-2021(First Prize), Chinese poetry conference award year 2022, Cultural and sports activities prize academic year 2019-2020, Chinese Star Award year 2021(Second prize), The Chongqing 7th "Chinese Classics Recitation, Writing and Speaking" International Students group (third prize and excellent prize).

130 students of Deeper Life High School smash UTME with high scores

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that 130 students of the Deeper Life High School scored 300 and above in their JAMB-UTME.

The students' performance earned them many accolades from their school and Nigerians on social media.

One of the students, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh was named the best UTME candidate for 2023.

Source: Legit.ng