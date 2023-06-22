Aminat Yusuf, a law student at Lagos State University (LASU), who broke a 40-year record has received N10m donation

Ojo, Lagos State - Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has given N10 million to Aminat Yusuf, a law student at Lagos State University (LASU), for obtaining a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

Sanwo-Olu announced a personal donation of N5m and another N5m from the State Government to Aminat.

Law student who broke LASU's 40-year-old trecord receives N10m from Governor Sanwo-Olu. Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Lagos State University, Info. Official Page

Source: Facebook

The governor made the pronouncement on Thursday, June 22, during the 26th convocation ceremony at the LASU main campus in Ojo.

Yusuf is the first LASU undergraduate to obtain such an amazing CGPA of 5.0 in 40 years.

The video of the event was shared on Twitter by @Mr_JAGs, on Thursday, June 22.

Source: Legit.ng