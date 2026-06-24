The EFCC is investigating voters who chased away its operatives during the 2026 Ekiti governorship election

EFCC officials condemn the incident as unlawful and a dangerous precedent for future elections

The anti-graft agency vows to continue its fight against electoral offences despite intimidation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is tracking voters who chased away its operatives during the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that voters chased away EFCC operatives during the Ekiti 2026 governorship election at Polling Unit 10, Ward B.

Confrontation over EFCC presence briefly disrupted voting, but the process continued peacefully afterwards.

Electoral activities resumed smoothly as voters maintained participation despite the earlier tensions caused by EFCC.

Some EFCC officers described the action as unlawful and a dangerous precedent that must not be allowed to stand.

As reported by The Punch, an EFCC official said the anti-graft agency viewed the development as an attack on its lawful mandate.

The anti-agency officer warned that those involved could face legal consequences.

“We consider the action unacceptable and unlawful. The commission will not condone criminality. We are on the lookout for those involved.”

The EFCC officer added that the anti-graft agency was concerned about the implications of the incident for future elections if left unchecked.

“The action of those voters has set a dangerous precedent. If such conduct is allowed to continue, it could embolden others to obstruct law enforcement officers carrying out legitimate assignments during elections.

“If that is the case, we will seriously look into it and the actors in that scenario. We will ensure that we locate them and see what we can do.

“People cannot simply decide to frustrate officials of the commission who are carrying out their statutory responsibilities.”

The source said the EFCC would not be intimidated in its efforts to curb vote-buying and other electoral offences.

Ekiti election: EFCC storms Gov Oyebanji’s polling unit

Recall that EFCC operatives monitored the polling units to enhance election transparency.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seeks re-election amidst 13 other candidates.

Calm voter turnout observed as authorities maintain electoral order.

Former Governor Okowa visits EFCC office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa visited the EFCC office in Lagos State amid ongoing investigation into fund diversion allegations

Okowa reportedly sought the release of his international passport for medical treatment amid scrutiny.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not disclosed the outcome of Okowa's request for travel documents.

Source: Legit.ng