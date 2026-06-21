Governor Biodun Oyebanji has won Ekiti State governorship election with 319,224 votes, defeating PDP and ADC candidates

Oyebanji became the first governor in Ekiti to be re-elected for a consecutive term

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions on social media following Oyebanji's victory announcement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti State - Nigerians have talen to social media to react to announcement of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC as the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election/

Legit.ng reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Oyebanji as the winner after polling 319,224 votes.

Governor Oyebanji defeat Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Wole Oludeye, who scored 40,543 votes, and African Demicratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate Dare Bejide, who scored 12,872 votes.

Oyebanji won in all 16 local government areas of the state. He becomes the first governor in Ekiti State to get re-elected to a second consecutive term.

Nigerians react as APC’s Oyebanji defeats PDP, ADC

@editoroloye

Congratulations sir. Please, use the @NigeriaGov giving you for Ekiti State people well ooo. God bless Nigeria

@MohammedLa89290

@ubasanius and @biodunaoyebanji

Congratulations once again, Your Excellency. The future remains bright for Ekiti State under your capable leadership.

@Omega0803

@biodunaoyebanji Congratulations to our Authentic and elected Governor of Ekiti State. Congratulations to the people of Ekiti State. Well deserved! God bless Ekiti people God bless SouthWest people. Victoria Ascerta

@NMnasan

Ekiti State Governorship Election, I extend my warmest congratulations to His Excellency, Governor @biodunaoyebanji, on his emphatic and well-deserved victory in the 2026 Ekiti State Governorship Election, having secured a decisive 319,224 votes to earn a renewed mandate.

@Maxajee

Uba Sani traveled all the way to help deliver Ekiti State to the APC, yet we still have clowns who think he can’t win his own state for a second term. There is going to be alot of tears in 2027, and I’m going to enjoy every drop of it.

@U_Rochas

Before GEJ lost to President Buhari in 2015, Ayodele Fayose had been elected under the PDP as Governor of Ekiti State, and many people took that as a sign that the PDP was headed for victory nationally. However, the PDP still lost the presidential election. History will repeat itself again. The End.

@salawueedris1

APC is a structured party. They possessed everything to win an election. I pity the Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party in Osun State. If you like, endorse Tinubu 1 trillion times; you will lose the election. Remember the Accord party Ekiti state and be wise!

@Theoladeledada

Ekiti state citizens are 10x backward. It’s painful that people still sell their votes for peanuts in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng