Editor’s note: Could Nigeria’s democracy be facing a new kind of problem beyond election violence? Public-facing analyst Lekan Olayiwola looks at the “successful” June 20 governorship election in Ekiti state and says there is more to it than meets the eye.

For over two decades, Nigerian elections were judged by the absence of chaos; no ballot snatching, no smoke, no thuggery. Ekiti 2026 disrupted this binary. Across 16 local governments, voting was peaceful, logistics smooth, and security overwhelming. By conventional indices, it was an administrative triumph.

Ekiti 2026 looked calm on election day, but Lekan Olayiwola says democracy is quietly losing energy and trust. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Yet beneath this procedural calm lies a deeper pathology. The peace was not vibrant consolidation but structural resignation. As institutions grow technically stronger, civic spirit quietly freezes. Nigeria’s democratic vulnerability has mutated from visible violence to quiet exhaustion. Elections persist, but belief and competitive uncertainty hollow out. The ritual continues, while citizens increasingly disengage from democracy’s emotional core.

The evolution of off-cycle elections

Off-cycle governorship elections are useful for tracking shifts in democratic politics, each cycle revealing a distinct pathology and national anxiety. Ekiti 2007 became associated with prolonged litigation and judicial intervention, raising questions about institutional credibility and the courts’ role in restoring legitimacy. By 2014, attention shifted toward militarisation. Ekiti election became the national case study for "stomach infrastructure" and extreme security saturation.

Rivers State in 2016 represented the violence paradigm at its peak, with widespread killings, cancelled results and severe insecurity. Edo 2020 highlighted elite defections and realignments, while Anambra 2021 exposed how insecurity and separatist tensions could suppress participation despite administrative improvements. Osun 2022, by contrast, reaffirmed competitive politics, showing that incumbency could still be defeated. Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo in 2023 further underscored vote buying, violence and judicial contestation, even as BVAS improved transparency.

Against this backdrop, Ekiti 2026 signals a new phase: not violence or technological breakdown, but procedural predictability. Nigeria’s democratic anxieties appear to have shifted from ballot snatching to militarisation, from judicial legitimacy to technological credibility, and now toward electoral inevitability.

The rise of electoral inevitability

Long before voting began, much of the public conversation had already conceded the incumbent’s advantage. Extensive elite endorsements, cross-party alignments and a fragmented opposition fostered a widespread perception that the election’s broad outcome was largely settled before the first ballot was cast. While incumbency advantages exist in every democracy, competitive uncertainty remains one of democracy’s invisible assets.

Citizens vote not merely because they have the right, but because they believe the outcome remains genuinely open. When elections appear inevitable, participation turns symbolic, opposition weakens, enthusiasm fades, and psychological disengagement replaces contestation. The danger is resignation, not conventional authoritarianism. For decades, Nigerians feared stolen elections. Now, the greater risk is losing faith that elections can meaningfully change political realities.

Technology solves yesterday's problems

The introduction of BVAS and electronic transmission has undoubtedly transformed Nigerian elections. Ballot stuffing, ghost voting and identity manipulation have become significantly more difficult. Accreditation is more credible, and the integrity of the ballot itself is better protected than in previous electoral cycles. However, technology solves only one layer of the democratic problem. BVAS protects the ballot, but it cannot restore public confidence on its own. It verifies fingerprints but cannot verify legitimacy.

Many of today's distortions occur outside the machine. They emerge from economic hardship, social pressures, elite consensus and declining public trust. In other words, while Nigeria has strengthened the technical architecture of elections, the broader social foundations of democratic legitimacy remain vulnerable. This creates an unusual paradox: strong ballots operating within weaker democratic ecosystems.

Vote buying and the political economy of survival

Reports of inducement and vote buying were widespread in Ekiti 2026. Yet reducing them to mere criminality obscures deeper realities. In a context of inflation, rising costs and economic uncertainty, elections increasingly resemble temporary redistribution. Citizens are not rejecting democracy; they are extracting immediate benefits from a state absent between cycles.

Vote buying thus reflects structural economic weakness. Where social protection is fragile, political transactions substitute for welfare. Democracy becomes seasonal, activated every four years and disconnected from daily governance. Addressing this requires more than policing. It demands poverty reduction, stronger safety nets and restoring confidence that citizenship itself carries tangible value beyond elections.

The decentralisation of electoral manipulation

Another significant shift emerging from Ekiti is that electoral malpractice increasingly appears less spectacular and more dispersed. Previous generations of electoral fraud often involved highly visible acts such as ballot box snatching and violent disruptions.

Today's distortions are subtler. Informal inducements, perimeter monitoring and localised pressure increasingly operate around rather than inside formal voting procedures. The architecture of manipulation appears to be evolving from centralised operations into smaller and more decentralised networks.

Electoral malpractice is becoming micro-franchised. Instead of one grand conspiracy, there are thousands of small transactions. Observers searching for dramatic incidents may therefore miss the cumulative effects of countless invisible exchanges taking place beyond the formal boundaries of the polling unit.

Lekan Olayiwola warns Ekiti 2026 shows order without belief as elections become predictable and distant. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Order does not automatically produce trust

The heavy deployment of security personnel undoubtedly contributed to the relative calm observed throughout much of the election. Yet order and legitimacy are not necessarily identical. Citizens may comply with institutions without necessarily believing in them.

Administrative efficiency can coexist with declining trust. Citizens may express confidence that violence will not occur while simultaneously believing that outcomes are already known. Such combinations should concern democracies because legitimacy requires more than stability; it requires belief. Peace and cynicism can coexist. That coexistence represents a challenge which technology and security deployments alone cannot solve.

Elite consensus and the decline of competition

The broad support enjoyed by the incumbent administration raises another important question. Support from influential actors, traditional institutions and cross-party figures may contribute to stability and continuity. Yet extensive elite convergence also risks transforming elections from contests into ratifications. But democracy thrives on meaningful alternatives.

When political elites converge extensively, citizens may still vote, but only after the menu of choices has effectively been decided elsewhere. Elections become mechanisms for confirming existing arrangements rather than opportunities for genuine competition. The result is a gradual erosion of democratic excitement and public engagement.

Administrative maturity and democratic coldness

Perhaps the deepest lesson emerging from Ekiti is that institutions can improve while citizenship weakens. Elections can become more peaceful, technologically stronger and procedurally cleaner while simultaneously becoming less inspiring, less competitive and less emotionally meaningful.

Most societies fear democratic collapse through disorder. Yet democracies may also slowly freeze. Administrative maturity may coexist with social coldness. Citizens may obey rules while quietly withdrawing their hopes from politics itself. This possibility represents a more subtle threat than violence because it attracts less attention. The absence of crisis often conceals the erosion of belief.

Beyond electoral reform

Much commentary frames Ekiti merely as a rehearsal for 2027, yet it signals something larger. For decades, Nigeria’s democratic question was how to prevent elections being stolen. Increasingly, the challenge is how to prevent citizens emotionally withdrawing from democracy itself. Institutions matter, but belief sustains them. Electoral integrity cannot be reduced to clean ballots; it must include competitiveness, trust and civic attachment.

Observer missions should monitor participation and confidence, not just violence. Reforms focused only on technology risk solving yesterday’s problems while overlooking tomorrow’s. Ekiti may be remembered not for winners but for revealing democracy’s new threat: inevitability and resignation, where indifference erodes vitality more than violence ever did.

Lekan Olayiwola is a public-facing peace & conflict researcher/policy analyst focused on leadership, ethics, governance, and political legitimacy in fragile states.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng