Denmark has published specific requirements for foreign nationals aged between 18 and 19 who wish to apply for permanent residence under lenient conditions

Applicants must have lived legally in Denmark for at least 8 years and studied or worked continuously since completing primary school

The requirements also cover language ability, criminal record, public debt, and social benefit history before a permit can be granted

Denmark has outlined a distinct set of conditions for foreign nationals who fall within the 18 to 19 age bracket and are seeking a permanent residence permit under what the country describes as lenient requirements.

According to Denmark's immigration authority, the window is narrow.

Denmark lists conditions for 18-year-old foreigners seeking permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for 18-year-olds seeking Danish permanent residency

1. Age requirement

Applicants must have already turned 18 but must not yet have reached 19, as those who are 19 or older cannot access the lenient pathway and must instead meet the full standard requirements.

2. Education requirement

One of the core conditions is that the applicant must have been enrolled in school or held regular, full-time employment without interruption from the time they completed primary school, known in Denmark as folkeskolen. The requirement also recognises combinations of education and full-time employment, provided there was no gap between the two. Independent and private schools are included, as long as their curriculum aligns with primary school standards.

3. Years of residency

Beyond activity since school, applicants must be able to show at least eight years of legal residency in Denmark. Throughout that entire period, their stay must have been covered by a valid residence permit issued under specific provisions of the Aliens Act, including those related to family reunification, asylum, study, or employment.

4. Language test

Applicants must pass the Danish Language Test 2, referred to as Prøve i Dansk 2, or demonstrate an equivalent or higher level of Danish proficiency.

5. No overdue public debts

On the financial side, no overdue public debts are permitted. A debt qualifies as overdue once the public authority has become entitled to collect it and it has not been settled by the due date.

6. No social benefits

In addition, applicants must not have received certain categories of social benefits within the four years leading up to their application, and must not be receiving them at the point when the permit is eventually granted.

7. Zero criminal record

A criminal record can affect eligibility in different ways depending on severity. A sentence of less than six months in prison or a suspended sentence renders the applicant temporarily ineligible. A sentence exceeding six months results in permanent ineligibility. Being currently charged with or indicted for a criminal offence that could carry a prison sentence also disqualifies an applicant at the time of application.

8. Declaration of residence

Applicants must also sign a declaration of residence and self-support, which is included in the online application form.

9. No identity verification obstruction

Applicants must not have deliberately obstructed efforts to verify their identity at any point during a residence permit application or extension process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng