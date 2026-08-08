Natasha Osawaru posted on Instagram after reports of a confrontation with estranged husband 2Baba at an Abuja nightclub went viral

The clash allegedly occurred at Faze's grand opening event at 90s Lounge, where 2Baba was scheduled to perform

A senior member of 2Baba's management team alleged Natasha arrived at the venue with security personnel and thugs

Natasha Osawaru has made her first public move following reports of a heated confrontation with her estranged husband, Afrobeats legend 2Baba, at a nightclub in Abuja.

Natasha took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself serving up a generous plate of chicken wings — a seemingly unbothered response to the swirl of controversy engulfing her personal life.

Natasha Osawaru posts on Instagram after reports of a confrontation with estranged husband 2Baba. Photos: 2baba/Natasha Osawaru.

Source: Instagram

What Allegedly Happened at 90s Lounge

The reported incident took place at the grand opening of Faze's 90s Lounge in Abuja, an event at which 2Baba was scheduled to perform.

According to a senior member of the singer's management team, a confrontation broke out involving 2Baba, his team, and Natasha.

The source made a serious claim, alleging that Natasha arrived at the venue accompanied by security personnel and thugs, and that she and the men with her attempted to abduct the singer.

The management source confirmed the confrontation did take place, though the full circumstances remain disputed.

The same source also disclosed that the couple had been living separately for over two months before the incident, suggesting their marriage had already been in serious trouble well before the nightclub drama.

2Baba's Response

Earlier, 2Baba appeared to be keeping himself busy with higher-profile engagements.

The singer posted photographs from a meeting he held with Inspector General of Police Tunde Disu, signalling he was not letting the controversy derail his public commitments.

A senior member of 2Baba's management team alleges Natasha arrived at the venue with thugs. Photo: 2baba.

Source: Instagram

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng