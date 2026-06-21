President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Governor Biodun Oyebanji to unite the peopleof Ekiti State after his electoral victory

Tinubu commended law enforcement for ensuring peaceful Ekiti State gubernatorial election on Saturday, June 20, 2026

The Federal Government promised support for Governor Oyebanji's administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Governor Oyebanji to remain magnanimous on his resounding victory in Saturday’s Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

Tinubu called on Governor Oyebanji to carry all Ekiti people along as he consolidates on his achievements in the next four years.

President Tinubu commends Ekiti for peaceful election. Photo credit: @biodunaoyebanji/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The President congratulated Governor Oyebanji, while commending the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful and orderly conduct.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 21, 2026

President Tinubu also commended law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order.

“President Tinubu urges Governor Oyebanji to remain magnanimous in victory and to carry all Ekiti people along as he consolidates on his achievements in the next four years.

“The President also commends all those who contested the election with the governor for exercising their democratic rights, saying it is now time to rally round Oyebanji in the task of taking Ekiti to the next level of governance.

“The President reaffirms the Federal Government’s commitment to partnering with the Ekiti State Government to deliver more dividends of democracy and accelerate the Renewed Hope Agenda across Nigeria.”

Oyebanji speaks after emerging winner of Ekiti election

Recall that Governor Oyebanji reflected on overwhelming public support and confidence after securing second term in office

After securing 85% of the vote, Oyebanji vowed to lead with humility and dedication.

Unified Ekiti seeks upward mobility as the governor commits to impactful governance for all households.

Source: Legit.ng