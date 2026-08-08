The UK government has outlined specific circumstances under which a British national can be refused a passport or have an existing one taken away

Having British nationality does not automatically guarantee a passport, and applications are assessed individually against a set of eligibility criteria

The government also confirmed that passports remain government property and can be cancelled or withdrawn at any time

The United Kingdom government has published a list of five reasons why a person holding British nationality may still be denied a passport or have an existing one revoked.

While British nationality is a prerequisite for applying for a British passport, it does not, on its own, guarantee that an application will be approved.

UK lists 5 reasons new citizens may be denied British passports. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The UK government has made clear that eligibility for a British passport and entitlement are assessed separately, and that certain circumstances can result in a refusal or the withdrawal of a passport already in a person's possession.

Reasons for denial of British passport

According to the government, an application for a new passport may be turned down, or an existing passport may be taken from the holder, under five specific conditions:

1. The first applies to individuals suspected of a serious crime for whom an arrest warrant has been issued.

2. The second covers situations where a court order is in place either blocking the person from holding a UK passport or restricting their ability to travel.

3. The third applies to those currently on bail, where the conditions attached to that bail prevent them from leaving the country.

4. The fourth condition concerns individuals who were previously returned to the UK at government expense and have not repaid that debt.

5. The fifth involves persons subject to a travel restriction imposed by either the European Union or the United Nations.

Children's passports and government ownership

The rules also extend to children. A child's passport may be cancelled or not renewed if a court order exists that prevents the child from leaving the United Kingdom.

Beyond individual circumstances, the government has also drawn attention to a broader point that many passport holders may overlook: a British passport does not belong to the individual carrying it.

Passports are the property of the government and can be cancelled or withdrawn at any point, regardless of when they were issued or how much time remains before they expire.

The government has confirmed that all applications are reviewed against these eligibility conditions before a decision is made.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng