Bashir_GS made a promise to his younger brother at the start of 2026, tying a scholarship opportunity to his WAEC performance

The younger brother sat for his 2026 WAEC examination and returned with excellent grades, holding his older brother to his word

Bashir_GS took to X to share the update, admitting the pressure was now officially on him to deliver on the promise

A Nigerian man who made a lighthearted promise to his younger brother earlier in the year is now facing the consequences of his own generosity after the young man delivered exactly what was asked of him.

Bashir_GS, writing on X, revealed that he had struck a deal with his brother at the start of 2026: pass the West African Senior School Certificate Examination with strong grades, and he would arrange a scholarship for him to study in China.

Man reacts to brother's WAEC 2026 result. Photo credit: @Bashir_GS/X.

Source: Twitter

It was the kind of motivational push many older siblings offer, perhaps half-expecting the pressure of the exam to be challenge enough.

Brother Delivers, Now the Wait Begins

What Bashir_GS did not fully anticipate was that his brother would hold up his end of the bargain so convincingly.

The younger man sat for his 2026 WAEC and returned with excellent results, and rather than making any noise about it, he is now simply waiting, quietly and patiently, for the promised scholarship to materialise.

The post struck a chord with many Nigerians navigating the familiar tension between wanting to support younger family members and the real logistical challenge of following through on big promises.

Bashir Prays to Fulfil His Promise

The reference to China as a destination also reflects a growing trend among Nigerian families exploring scholarship pathways outside the traditional Western routes, particularly as education costs and visa difficulties continue to shape choices around studying abroad.

Bashir_GS closed his post with a prayer, acknowledging that securing the scholarship would require both effort and divine support. His brother, for his part, appears content to let the results do the talking.

See the post below:

WAEC 2026 result of eyelash technician trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyelash technician known on X as @Hellomissbetty shared her WAEC result online, and the post quickly gained traction.

Her result showed she passed all nine subjects, earning an A1 in Civic Education and a B2 in both Chemistry and Health Education.

Source: Legit.ng