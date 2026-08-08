WAEC 2026: Man Who Promised Brother a China scholarship if He Passes Exam reacts to His Result
- Bashir_GS made a promise to his younger brother at the start of 2026, tying a scholarship opportunity to his WAEC performance
- The younger brother sat for his 2026 WAEC examination and returned with excellent grades, holding his older brother to his word
- Bashir_GS took to X to share the update, admitting the pressure was now officially on him to deliver on the promise
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A Nigerian man who made a lighthearted promise to his younger brother earlier in the year is now facing the consequences of his own generosity after the young man delivered exactly what was asked of him.
Bashir_GS, writing on X, revealed that he had struck a deal with his brother at the start of 2026: pass the West African Senior School Certificate Examination with strong grades, and he would arrange a scholarship for him to study in China.
It was the kind of motivational push many older siblings offer, perhaps half-expecting the pressure of the exam to be challenge enough.
Brother Delivers, Now the Wait Begins
What Bashir_GS did not fully anticipate was that his brother would hold up his end of the bargain so convincingly.
The younger man sat for his 2026 WAEC and returned with excellent results, and rather than making any noise about it, he is now simply waiting, quietly and patiently, for the promised scholarship to materialise.
The post struck a chord with many Nigerians navigating the familiar tension between wanting to support younger family members and the real logistical challenge of following through on big promises.
Bashir Prays to Fulfil His Promise
The reference to China as a destination also reflects a growing trend among Nigerian families exploring scholarship pathways outside the traditional Western routes, particularly as education costs and visa difficulties continue to shape choices around studying abroad.
Bashir_GS closed his post with a prayer, acknowledging that securing the scholarship would require both effort and divine support. His brother, for his part, appears content to let the results do the talking.
WAEC 2026: Man who promised sister a new phone if she passed WASSCE panics after seeing her 2026 results
See the post below:
WAEC 2026 result of eyelash technician trends
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyelash technician known on X as @Hellomissbetty shared her WAEC result online, and the post quickly gained traction.
Her result showed she passed all nine subjects, earning an A1 in Civic Education and a B2 in both Chemistry and Health Education.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.