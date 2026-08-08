Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani demolished the iconic 60-year-old stadium originally built by the Sardauna of Sokoto

The Kaduna government said the new FIFA-standard facility is part of a broader plan to invest in sports and develop youth talent

Former senator Shehu Sani, the APC candidate for Kaduna Central in 2027, praised the governor's decision to overhaul the stadium

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has ordered the demolition of a 60-year-old stadium originally built by the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, to make way for a new FIFA-standard facility aimed at transforming youth prospects in the state.

The state government said the project is central to a sports investment drive designed to develop local football talent and position Kaduna players for opportunities in European leagues and beyond. Officials described football as a multi-billion dollar global industry that the state can no longer afford to overlook.

Shehu Sani commends Governor Uba Sani on sports development Photo Credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Shehu Sani backs stadium project

Former senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, publicly praised Governor Uba Sani for the decision to overhaul the old facility. Sani described the move as a significant step forward for the state, noting that the new infrastructure could open doors for young people from Kaduna on the international stage.

Shehu Sani is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Kaduna Central in the 2027 general elections.

The demolition of the decades-old stadium marks a notable shift in how the Kaduna state government is approaching youth development, placing sports infrastructure at the centre of its agenda. The original stadium had stood for six decades and carried historical significance as a project associated with the Sardauna, who served as the first Premier of Northern Nigeria.

Nigerians react as Gov Sani demolishes stadium

Shehu Sani's commendation of the development has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

ChefJlove commented:

"Your governor can never do 10% of what Akpabio did for Akwa Ibom people. You can visit Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Abak and other places within Akwa Ibom State to see what I’m talking about."

Udeh, Sunday Anyanso said:

"Oga jersey no dey play football! Building a stadium does not translate to production and exportation of football."

Francorezi tweeted:

"Government will not be able to do it better. A lot of talents are wasting away in the north, during my NYSC in Gombe State. I came across many talented young players. If not for fear of BH, I would have intended to stay back to build a football academy there."

Saint Otu alleges:

"I can see you're singing the praise of the current governor, bcoz his administration is favouring you."

You can read the full statement of Shehu Sani on X here:

Shehu Sani explains Jonathan's mistakes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Goodluck Jonathan was criticised for being the architect of his own defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator in the Eighth Senate, made the claim while speaking in an interview recently.

According to Senator Sani, there are three things that former President Jonathan did that President Bola Tinubu or any other president cannot do, and he mentioned them.

Source: Legit.ng