Nigeria Police operatives from the Special Tactics Squad conducted a series of targeted operations in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State, between August 2 and 6, 2026

The operations centred on members of a criminal syndicate linked to the April 10 attack that killed Eze Paulinus Ekwueme and five others on Asa/Awara Road

A suspected gang kingpin died after a gun duel with operatives, and police are still hunting other members of the syndicate

The Nigeria Police Force said it has made a major breakthrough in the investigation into the killing of a traditional ruler and five others in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State, after a gun battle left the alleged mastermind dead.

Force Public Relations Officer CSP Ani Iniedu disclosed this in a statement issued from Force Headquarters, Abuja, on August 8, 2026.

According to the police, operatives of the Special Tactics Squad, Force Intelligence Department (STS-FID), carried out multiple targeted operations between August 2 and August 6, 2026, acting on intelligence linking specific individuals to the attack.

Gang Kingpin Dies in Gun Duel

In the early hours of August 6, operatives tracked down the suspected leader of the criminal syndicate to his hideout in Ohaji/Egbema. The suspect, identified as Ojiogu Elumah Martin, also known as "Acid", opened fire on the operatives.

He sustained injuries during the exchange and later died. Police recovered one AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and 56 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition from the scene.

Martin was identified as an alleged key figure in the April 10, 2026, attack in which HRH Eze Barrister Paulinus Ekwueme, the Ochia I of Ochia Kingdom, and five other persons were killed along the Asa/Awara Road in Ohaji/Egbema. The victims were travelling back to Owerri at the time of the attack.

Investigation Ongoing

The latest operation brings the total number of syndicate members accounted for to seven. Four suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack before this operation, while two others were killed in separate earlier encounters with police.

The police said efforts are now focused on tracking down remaining members of the group who are still at large, with the goal of recovering more operational material and establishing the full scope of their activities.

The statement said the Nigeria Police Force "remains committed to ensuring that all persons found to be connected with the crime are brought to justice and that every effort is made to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion."

Source: Legit.ng