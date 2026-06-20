Voters chased away EFCC operatives during Ekiti 2026 governorship election at Polling Unit 10, Ward B

Confrontation over EFCC presence briefly disrupted voting but the process continued peacefully afterward

Electoral activities resumed smoothly as voters maintained participation despite the earlier tensions caused by EFCC

Ekiti state - A brief drama occurred at Polling Unit 10, Ward B, Iyin-Ekiti, during the Ekiti 2026 governorship election after voters confronted and chased away operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC officials arrived at the polling centre while voting was ongoing, reportedly as part of efforts to monitor possible cases of vote buying during the election.

Viral Video Shows Voters Chasing EFCC Operatives Away During Ekiti 2026 Guber Election

Source: Twitter

Confrontation disrupts voting briefly

The arrival of the anti-graft agency’s operatives sparked reactions among some voters, who questioned their presence and demanded that they leave the area.

The disagreement created tension at the polling unit as some residents challenged the officials, insisting there was no evidence of any electoral malpractice taking place.

The situation later calmed down after the EFCC team departed from the polling centre, allowing the voting exercise to continue without further disruption.

Election activities continue peacefully

Despite the incident, the electoral process proceeded at the unit as voters continued to participate in the Ekiti governorship election.

The EFCC had deployed operatives to monitor polling activities across the state as part of measures aimed at preventing financial inducement and other forms of electoral misconduct during the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng