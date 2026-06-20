Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Viral Video Shows Voters Chasing EFCC Operatives Away During Ekiti 2026 Guber Election
Politics

Breaking: Viral Video Shows Voters Chasing EFCC Operatives Away During Ekiti 2026 Guber Election

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • Voters chased away EFCC operatives during Ekiti 2026 governorship election at Polling Unit 10, Ward B
  • Confrontation over EFCC presence briefly disrupted voting but the process continued peacefully afterward
  • Electoral activities resumed smoothly as voters maintained participation despite the earlier tensions caused by EFCC

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Ekiti state - A brief drama occurred at Polling Unit 10, Ward B, Iyin-Ekiti, during the Ekiti 2026 governorship election after voters confronted and chased away operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC officials arrived at the polling centre while voting was ongoing, reportedly as part of efforts to monitor possible cases of vote buying during the election.

Viral Video Shows Voters Chasing EFCC Operatives Away During Ekiti 2026 Guber Election
Viral Video Shows Voters Chasing EFCC Operatives Away During Ekiti 2026 Guber Election
Source: Twitter

Confrontation disrupts voting briefly

The arrival of the anti-graft agency’s operatives sparked reactions among some voters, who questioned their presence and demanded that they leave the area.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The disagreement created tension at the polling unit as some residents challenged the officials, insisting there was no evidence of any electoral malpractice taking place.

Read also

Breaking: PDP wins first polling unit in Ekiti 2026 governorship election

The situation later calmed down after the EFCC team departed from the polling centre, allowing the voting exercise to continue without further disruption.

Election activities continue peacefully

Despite the incident, the electoral process proceeded at the unit as voters continued to participate in the Ekiti governorship election.

The EFCC had deployed operatives to monitor polling activities across the state as part of measures aimed at preventing financial inducement and other forms of electoral misconduct during the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Ekiti State
Hot:
Convenant university Multichoice Goth eggs Tom felton Romantic messages