Dare Abejide criticizes Ekiti governorship election as a significant blow to democracy

Allegations of vote buying and misconduct marred the electoral process, according to Abejide

Abejide's team plans to review results and consult for further actions

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Dare Abejide, has criticised the recently concluded governorship election, describing it as a setback for democracy.

Abejide made the remarks while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he questioned the credibility of the exercise that saw Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secure another term.

Dare Abejide, ADC governorship candidate, alleges vote buying and intimidation marred the recent election results. Photo credit: X/@ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

Candidate alleges irregularities

The ADC candidate claimed the election was marred by vote buying, intimidation and alleged misconduct by some officials, describing the process as a disappointing moment for the state, Daily Trust reported.

“First, the election was a very bad one. Yesterday was a very bad day for democracy in the state. It was a day when democracy took flight from Ekiti State,” Abejide said.

He alleged that polling units became places where votes were exchanged for money and accused security personnel of failing to maintain neutrality.

INEC declares Oyebanji winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Oyebanji the winner of the election after he polled 319,224 votes across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The PDP candidate, Oluwole Oluyede, came second with 40,543 votes, while Abejide scored 12,872 votes.

ADC candidate considers next steps

Abejide further alleged that the process was influenced by financial inducements, saying: “It was like a battleground.”

He added that his team was still reviewing results from polling units before deciding on the next move, Channels Televisio reported.

“One of them is to consult with my party members. We are still collecting results from all the polling units. We will analyse the results and take appropriate action,” he said.

Ekiti poll: APC hails Oyebanji

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji following his re-election as Governor of Ekiti State.

The party shared its message on X on June 21, 2026, acknowledging his victory in the governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng