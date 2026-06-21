Governor Biodun Oyebanji reflected on overwhelming public support and confidence after securing second term in office

After securing 85% of the vote, Oyebanji vowed to lead with humility and dedication

Unified Ekiti seeks upward mobility as the governor commits to impactful governance for all households

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti State - Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said he is humbled by the scale of this victory in the Ekiti state gubernatorial election.

Legit.ng reports that Oyebanji was declared the winner of the 2026 Ekiti governorship election by INEC APC candidate.

Oyebanji secured 319,224 votes, defeating PDP and ADC rivals.

The APC candidate dominated key local government areas, showcasing strong electoral performance.

He described winning all 16 local government areas and 85% of the popular vote as a humbling vote of confidence from Ekiti people.

“The voice of the people has reverberated from every part of our great state, and the message is clear.

“I am deeply humbled by the scale of this victory. Securing a clean sweep across all 16 local government areas, and 85% of the popular vote is a humbling vote of confidence from Ekiti Kete.”

Thsi was conatined in his celebratory message shared via his X handle @biodunaoyebanji on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Governor Oyebanji promised to continue to lead with humility, dedication and fairness.

He thanked the people of Ekiti State for making history with him and his administration.

“This mandate means that our work must touch every household even deeper. There are no winners or losers today, there is only one united Ekiti determined to continue its journey of upward mobility.”

Fayose predicts winner of Ekiti governorship 2026 election

Recall that former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose predicted an overwhelming victory for Governor Oyebanji in the ongoing election.

Ekiti State governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, with Oyebanji seeking re-election.

Fayose expressed confidence in Governor Oyebanji's success after casting his vote in Afao-Ekiti.

Source: Legit.ng