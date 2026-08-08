A 12-year-old boy, Tobi Ilesanmi, was reportedly shot by a stray bullet during an APC campaign procession in Ilesa, Osun State

Eyewitnesses said the gunshots also injured several APC supporters, triggering protests in parts of the town

Osun State Police confirmed the arrest of the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mayowa Asejoorin, in connection with the shooting

Tension gripped parts of Ilesa, Osun State, on Saturday after gunshots fired during an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign procession left a 12-year-old boy injured and sent protesters onto the streets.

The victim, Tobi Ilesanmi, was inside his mother's shop when a stray bullet struck him. Eyewitnesses said the shots were fired towards a group of APC supporters during the procession, leaving several of the party's members wounded as well.

"Several APC members were also injured during the incident," one eyewitness said.

The full circumstances surrounding the shooting were not yet clear at the time of this report, and the identities of those who fired the shots could not be independently confirmed. The current condition of the young victim and the precise number of injured persons also remained unverified.

Protests and police response

News of the shooting quickly drew angry residents into the streets, with members of the public demanding a thorough investigation into what happened.

The Osun State Police Command responded swiftly. Spokesperson DSP Abiodun Ojelabi confirmed that officers were deployed to the scene immediately after the incident was reported.

"Immediately the incident was reported, our personnel moved to the scene, cordoned off the area before some exhibits were recovered which included expanded cartridges, Amotekun personnel caps," Ojelabi said.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mayowa Asejoorin, was arrested at the scene and taken to the command headquarters for questioning. Ojelabi added: "Mr Adejoorin was arrested at the scene and has been taken to the command for questioning as part of the investigation process."

The incident occurred against a backdrop of intensifying political activity in Osun State, where rival parties have been campaigning aggressively ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng