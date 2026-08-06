Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu approved the posting of commissioners to eight state commands and several strategic formations

The Police Service Commission backed the deployment, which targets stronger leadership and operational effectiveness across commands

Eight commissioners received state postings covering Abia, Plateau, Bayelsa, Cross River, Anambra, Edo, Jigawa and Delta

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has approved a fresh wave of deployments, sending Commissioners of Police to eight state commands and a number of strategic formations across Nigeria.

Force Public Relations Officer CSP Ani Iniedu announced the postings in a statement on Thursday. The deployments followed approval by the Police Service Commission and were described as part of efforts to strengthen operational effectiveness, improve leadership across the commands, and advance ongoing police reforms.

Tunji Disu deploys eight new commissioner of police to eight states Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

State Command postings

The following commissioners were assigned to state commands:

Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo to Abia state

Olutokunbo takes charge of the Abia State Command and is expected to provide fresh leadership to police operations in the South-East state.

Ayodeji Faniyan — Plateau state

Faniyan heads to the Plateau State Command, a formation that covers one of north-central Nigeria's most security-sensitive states.

Saka Adewale Ajao — Bayelsa state

Ajao's posting takes him to the Bayelsa State Command in the Niger Delta region, where policing oil-rich communities remains a key priority.

Ajo Geoffrey Ordue, Cross River

Ordue takes up command in Cross River State, a southern border state that shares boundaries with Cameroon.

Nanna Oji Ama — Anambra state

Ama is posted to the Anambra State Command in the South-East, a command that has faced significant security pressures in recent years.

Patrick Daaor, Edo state

Daaor heads to the Edo State Command in the South-South, a state where law enforcement has contended with irregular migration and cult-related violence.

Tani Murtala to Jigawa

Murtala takes command in Jigawa State in the North-West, a state bordered by Kano, Katsina, Bauchi and Yobe.

Samuel Erale, Delta state

Erale is posted to the Delta State Command, another Niger Delta formation where policing the waterways and oil-producing communities forms a core part of operations.

Police's strategic formation deployments

Beyond the state commands, the IGP also approved postings to several critical formations within the Nigeria Police Force. These include the Force Intelligence Department, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Department of Finance and Administration, Department of Training and Development, the Police Academy, and the Police Staff College. The statement did not name the individual commissioners assigned to these formations.

The IGP framed the overall exercise as part of a broader effort to consolidate reforms within the force and ensure that commands are led by officers capable of delivering on the institution's security mandates.

See the full statement on X here:

Senate to ratify state police

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate has disclosed that the bill for the establishment of state police will be passed this week once plenary resumes.

Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate leader, disclosed the plan in a statement where he addressed the issue of insecurity in the country on Monday, June 8.

According to Bamidele, the bill will then be transmitted to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for further legislation.

Source: Legit.ng