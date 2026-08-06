Full List as 8 States Get New Police Commissioners
- Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu approved the posting of commissioners to eight state commands and several strategic formations
- The Police Service Commission backed the deployment, which targets stronger leadership and operational effectiveness across commands
- Eight commissioners received state postings covering Abia, Plateau, Bayelsa, Cross River, Anambra, Edo, Jigawa and Delta
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Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has approved a fresh wave of deployments, sending Commissioners of Police to eight state commands and a number of strategic formations across Nigeria.
Force Public Relations Officer CSP Ani Iniedu announced the postings in a statement on Thursday. The deployments followed approval by the Police Service Commission and were described as part of efforts to strengthen operational effectiveness, improve leadership across the commands, and advance ongoing police reforms.
State Command postings
The following commissioners were assigned to state commands:
Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo to Abia state
Olutokunbo takes charge of the Abia State Command and is expected to provide fresh leadership to police operations in the South-East state.
Ayodeji Faniyan — Plateau state
Faniyan heads to the Plateau State Command, a formation that covers one of north-central Nigeria's most security-sensitive states.
Saka Adewale Ajao — Bayelsa state
Ajao's posting takes him to the Bayelsa State Command in the Niger Delta region, where policing oil-rich communities remains a key priority.
Ajo Geoffrey Ordue, Cross River
Ordue takes up command in Cross River State, a southern border state that shares boundaries with Cameroon.
Nanna Oji Ama — Anambra state
Ama is posted to the Anambra State Command in the South-East, a command that has faced significant security pressures in recent years.
Patrick Daaor, Edo state
Daaor heads to the Edo State Command in the South-South, a state where law enforcement has contended with irregular migration and cult-related violence.
Tani Murtala to Jigawa
Murtala takes command in Jigawa State in the North-West, a state bordered by Kano, Katsina, Bauchi and Yobe.
Samuel Erale, Delta state
Erale is posted to the Delta State Command, another Niger Delta formation where policing the waterways and oil-producing communities forms a core part of operations.
Police's strategic formation deployments
Beyond the state commands, the IGP also approved postings to several critical formations within the Nigeria Police Force. These include the Force Intelligence Department, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Department of Finance and Administration, Department of Training and Development, the Police Academy, and the Police Staff College. The statement did not name the individual commissioners assigned to these formations.
The IGP framed the overall exercise as part of a broader effort to consolidate reforms within the force and ensure that commands are led by officers capable of delivering on the institution's security mandates.
See the full statement on X here:
Senate to ratify state police
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate has disclosed that the bill for the establishment of state police will be passed this week once plenary resumes.
Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate leader, disclosed the plan in a statement where he addressed the issue of insecurity in the country on Monday, June 8.
According to Bamidele, the bill will then be transmitted to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for further legislation.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng