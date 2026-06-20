EFCC operatives monitor polling unit to enhance election transparency

Governor Biodun Oyebanji seeks re-election amidst 13 other candidates

Calm voter turnout observed as authorities maintain electoral order

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were sighted at the polling unit of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, as the 2026 governorship election gathered momentum across the state.

About 10 operatives arrived at Polling Unit 003, Ward 06, Ikogosi, in Ekiti West Local Government Area at about 9:08 a.m., shortly after voting had commenced.

EFCC Storms Gov Oyebanji’s Polling Unit as Ekiti 2026 Election Gathers Steam

Source: Twitter

Their presence is widely viewed as part of broader efforts to ensure transparency and discourage electoral malpractice, particularly vote buying.

Voting began peacefully across several polling units in Ekiti at about 8:30 a.m., with electoral officials and security agencies maintaining order. Observations showed calm voter turnout in multiple areas, as residents participated in the democratic process without disruption, Premium Times.

Oyebanji, APC, and opposition candidates in contest

Governor Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is seeking re-election against 13 other contenders in the keenly contested governorship race.

His polling unit, which has 668 registered voters, also witnessed steady electoral activity as residents cast their ballots.

Although the EFCC presence has not been officially explained, it is believed to be linked to efforts to curb vote buying and ensure a credible process.

Security agencies across the state continue to monitor the exercise, reinforcing confidence in the integrity of the election as results are awaited.

Source: Legit.ng