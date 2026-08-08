Louis Gee, a Nigerian man, revealed on X that his mother once worked at a bakery owned by P-Square's late father

He said he grew up eating bread from the bakery and still remembers how good it tasted years later

Louis also claimed that the property where the bakery once operated has been abandoned for years since the twins rose to fame

Louis Gee, a Nigerian man, has stirred conversation online after sharing a personal memory connecting his family to P-Square's late father and a bakery the family once ran in Nigeria.

Writing on X, Louis recalled that his mother worked at the bakery, which sold a product he identified as "Twins Bread."

Man claims his mother worked at Psquare father's bakery. Photo credit: @Nairaland.

Source: Twitter

Growing up, he had unlimited access to the freshly baked loaves and said the taste left a lasting impression on him.

"Twins Bread!! My mumcy been work for there, I chop bread tiree. Real good," he wrote.

P-Square's Bakery Now Abandoned

Beyond the warm nostalgia, Louis pointed out something that clearly troubled him.

Despite the enormous wealth and fame Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as P-Square went on to achieve, the property that once housed their late father's bakery has allegedly been left to waste.

According to Louis, the building has sat idle for years with no visible use or development.

"Crazy thing is the property is still laying there useless for years," he added.

Reactions as man speaks about Psquare

The post quickly caught attention, with many Nigerians online sharing their own thoughts on both the bakery's legacy and the abandoned property.

Golkitda said:

"It was so good."

Henry Leonard said:

"Na you and your mama make them liquidate."

Userlily said:

"Does she have the bread recipe? Pls share."

Oya added:

"No wonder your favorite food is bread."

See the post below:

Hardworking lady starts frying buns for sale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady said it was better to start a small business instead of staying idle and waiting at home.

In a post she made on X, the lady said she has started making buns for sale in Abuja and she showed her shop.

Source: Legit.ng