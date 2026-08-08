A Nigerian mother known as Tigress Leona on X announced her daughter's WAEC results on social media, drawing attention online

The student, who is aspiring to study law, received top marks across her subjects in the latest WAEC release

Her mother specifically highlighted the A1 grade in Government, calling it a sign her daughter is on the right path

A Nigerian mother has taken to X to celebrate her daughter's performance in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), after the results were released.

The woman, who goes by the handle Tigress Leona on X, shared the good news with her followers, expressing pride in her daughter's academic achievement.

Nigerian mum speaks about daughter's WAEC 2026 result. Photo credit: @Tigress Leona/X.

Source: Twitter

The post quickly caught attention online, resonating with parents and students alike amid the excitement surrounding the latest WAEC result release.

Daughter Earns A1 in Government

In her post, Tigress Leona wrote:

"Waec result is out. And as always, my daughter did well. Thank God for her. And for someone who wants to study law, she got her A1 in government."

The detail about the A1 grade in Government stood out given the daughter's career ambitions.

Government is considered a core subject for students aspiring to pursue law at the university level in Nigeria, making the distinction particularly meaningful.

The phrase "as always" in the mother's post also suggested that this was not the first time her daughter had delivered strong academic results.

WAEC Results and the Road to Law School

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) conducts the WASSCE annually for candidates across Nigeria and other West African countries.

Strong grades, particularly in relevant subjects, play a critical role in determining university admission and course eligibility in Nigeria, where securing a place to study law remains highly competitive.

For students with ambitions in the legal profession, an A1 in Government is widely regarded as a strong foundation, alongside other required subjects such as English Language and Literature.

See the post below:

Science student displays his WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Daniel Terzungwe, a 2026 WASSCE candidate from Sky Crest High School in Bauchi, shared his WAEC result on Facebook and asked whether it was good enough for medicine.

His 2026 result showed credits across key science subjects including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

Source: Legit.ng