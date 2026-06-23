Breaking: Wike Orders Fresh Demolitions in Abuja, "Heaven Will Not Fall"

Minister Wike orders the removal of illegal structures in Abuja to restore proper urban planning

Wike emphasises the enforcement of development rules amidst ongoing road project inspections

FCT administration fights land violations to ensure compliance with Abuja's master plan

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the removal of structures allegedly built on lands not approved for development in Abuja, warning that the action would continue to restore proper planning in the capital city.

Wike gave the directive after inspecting areas linked to an ongoing road project, where he said he discovered that some individuals had started developing lands without proper approval.

Wike Orders Fresh Demolitions in Abuja, "Heaven Will Not Fall"

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Wike vows to enforce development rules

The FCT minister said he had directed the acting Director of Development Control to immediately address the situation and remove any illegal structures identified in the area, Nigerian Tribune reported.

“Sometimes last week, I told the contractor that I wanted to see where this road starts from. They took me there, and I noticed that land grabbers have started developing lands not given to them,” Wike said.

“I've asked for the acting director of development control. He should go and bring all down. Heaven will not fall. Rather, it will be at peace when things are done properly,” he added.

FG intensifies fight against land violations

The directive is part of the FCT administration’s continued efforts to tackle unauthorised developments and enforce compliance with Abuja’s master plan, Vanguard reported.

Wike has repeatedly warned against land grabbing and construction activities carried out without government approval, stressing that urban development must follow established regulations.

The minister maintained that enforcing planning laws is necessary to ensure orderly growth and protect the long-term development of the nation’s capital.

Wike speaks on Amaechi's candidacy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, was unlikely to secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket due to what he described as the structure and internal alignment of the party’s leadership.

Wike made the remarks during his monthly media briefing in Abuja on Monday, where he reviewed the outcome of the ADC presidential primary and the wider political dynamics around it.

Source: Legit.ng