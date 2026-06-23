The British High Commission applauds peaceful conduct in the Ekiti State election and congratulates Gov Biodun Oyebanji

Observers noted accessibility issues for voters with disabilities and raised concerns about vote trading practices

UK emphasizes importance of credible elections for Nigeria's democratic progress and urges collaboration ahead of 2027 general elections

FCT, Abuja - The British High Commission in Abuja has welcomed conduct of the Ekiti State election and congratulated Gov Biodun Oyebanji on his re-election.

The UK observers said they witnessed positive collaboration between INEC officials and security agencies.

They said the collaboration played an important role in ensuring voting was mostly peaceful on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The UK team commended the prioritisation of vulnerable voters at several polling units.

It, however, stated that the physical location and set-up of most polling units visited were inaccessible to voters with disabilities.

It called for continued collaboration among stakeholders to build on areas of good practice ahead of the general elections in 2027.

This was contained in a statement issued via its X handle @UKinNigeriaon Monday, June 22, 2026.

The UK election observers raised concerns about accessibility of voters with disabilities, instances of vote trading and technical issues with BVAS at some polling units.

“Our observers also noted delays to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at some polling units, which slowed down voting. Technical issues risk undermining voter confidence in electoral systems and can discourage turnout.

“Our observation team were concerned to see instances of vote trading and interference by party agents at polling units visited. Vote trading erodes public confidence and undermines the democratic process. We call on all actors to take urgent steps to address this corrosive practice. As the next off-cycle election approaches in Osun State, we urge all stakeholders including INEC, security agencies, and political actors, to take on board the lessons from Ekiti.”

The British High Commission said its partnership with Nigeria remains as important as ever ahead of the 2027 election.

“The credibility of the next elections will be vital - for public confidence in democratic institutions, for Nigeria's continued progress, and for its leadership role across Africa. “

Tinbu reacts to outcome of Ekiti guber poll

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Governor Oyebanji to unite the people of Ekiti State after his electoral victory.

Tinubu commended law enforcement for ensuring peaceful Ekiti State gubernatorial election on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The Federal Government promised support for Governor Oyebanji's administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Read more stories on Ekiti guber election:

Ekiti guber election: UK govt releases statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the British government sent a delegation to observe Ekiti gubernatorial elections on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

UK observers emphasized the importance of free, fair, and peaceful elections for Nigeria's democratic process.

Support for Nigeria's democracy highlighted as key to enduring UK-Nigeria partnership.

Source: Legit.ng