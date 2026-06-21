Jeremiah Baba Adamu called for the resignation of the INEC chairman, alleging electoral malpractice in both the Ekiti state governorship election and the Nasarawa North senatorial by-election

Claims of electoral fraud raised questions about INEC's credibility ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria

Adamu called for the immediate overhaul of INEC, the country's constitutional body responsible for organising, undertaking, and supervising elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Jeremiah Baba Adamu, general overseer of Godspower and Miracles Ministry, northcentral Nigeria, has demanded the immediate resignation of Prof. Joash Amupitan, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over alleged rigging in the just-concluded 2026 Ekiti state governorship election.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, June 21, and sighted by Legit.ng, Adamu argued that 'if Amupitan cannot conduct a single-state election like that of Ekiti without allegations of electoral fraud, he cannot be trusted to oversee elections across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2027.'

Baba Adamu calls for the resignation of INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan, alleging electoral irregularities in the just-concluded 2026 Ekiti governorship election. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Adamu demands Amupitan’s resignation

He wrote on his verified account:

"Amupitan resign now or be sacked. Nigerians must insist that Tinubu APC replace Amupitan with a capable hand or NASS should carry out their oversight function and remove Amupitan immediately to avoid chaos and confusion in Nigeria in the future elections."

The public commentator added via X:

"Joash Ojo Amupitan bundled Abuja FCT Council election. Now he is bundling off cycle elections in Ekiti State Governorship election and Nasarawa State North Senatorial election where ballot boxes were snatched by thugs in Army uniform in Akwanga. It is unacceptable.

"Tinubu APC sack Amupitan INEC Chairman now and overhaul INEC. Enough is enough."

Read more on INEC:

MURIC asks Tinubu to sack INEC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called for the immediate sack of the INEC chairman, Amupitan.

The executive director of the Islamic group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, posited that Amupitan cannot be trusted.

Source: Legit.ng