Just In: INEC Chairman Told to Resign as Ekiti Election 2026 Concludes
- Jeremiah Baba Adamu called for the resignation of the INEC chairman, alleging electoral malpractice in both the Ekiti state governorship election and the Nasarawa North senatorial by-election
- Claims of electoral fraud raised questions about INEC's credibility ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria
- Adamu called for the immediate overhaul of INEC, the country's constitutional body responsible for organising, undertaking, and supervising elections
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Jeremiah Baba Adamu, general overseer of Godspower and Miracles Ministry, northcentral Nigeria, has demanded the immediate resignation of Prof. Joash Amupitan, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over alleged rigging in the just-concluded 2026 Ekiti state governorship election.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, June 21, and sighted by Legit.ng, Adamu argued that 'if Amupitan cannot conduct a single-state election like that of Ekiti without allegations of electoral fraud, he cannot be trusted to oversee elections across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2027.'
Adamu demands Amupitan’s resignation
He wrote on his verified account:
"Amupitan resign now or be sacked. Nigerians must insist that Tinubu APC replace Amupitan with a capable hand or NASS should carry out their oversight function and remove Amupitan immediately to avoid chaos and confusion in Nigeria in the future elections."
The public commentator added via X:
"Joash Ojo Amupitan bundled Abuja FCT Council election. Now he is bundling off cycle elections in Ekiti State Governorship election and Nasarawa State North Senatorial election where ballot boxes were snatched by thugs in Army uniform in Akwanga. It is unacceptable.
"Tinubu APC sack Amupitan INEC Chairman now and overhaul INEC. Enough is enough."
Read more on INEC:
- INEC chairman mentions what Ghana learned from Nigeria
- Ballot boxes destroyed as fire razes INEC office in Delta
- 715 INEC offices moved out of LG secretariats, chairman speaks
MURIC asks Tinubu to sack INEC chairman
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called for the immediate sack of the INEC chairman, Amupitan.
The executive director of the Islamic group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, posited that Amupitan cannot be trusted.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.