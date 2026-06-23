Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa visited the EFCC office in Lagos State amid ongoing investigation into fund diversion allegations

Okowa reportedly sought release of his international passport for medical treatment amid scrutiny

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not disclosed outcome of Okowa's request for travel documents

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa visted the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos State.

Okowa got to the the EFCC’s Lagos Directorate 1 office on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, on Monday, June 22, 2026, amid alleged diversion of derivation funds during his administration.

"Not guilty yet": Okowa visits EFCC as fund diversion probe continues. Photo credit: EFCC/@IAOkowa

Source: Facebook

He served as the Executive Governor of Delta State from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for eight years.

The anti-graft agency is investigating the Delta North senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

As reported by Premium Times, sources said Okowa’s visit was linked to efforts to secure the release of his international passport to enable him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the commission approved the request.

Although no charges have been filed against Okowa, the probe has continued since it became public in late 2024.

The former PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 election had previously denied wrongdoing and maintained that he would cooperate with investigators.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, has yet to publicly disclose the outcome of the Okowa’s latest visit.

No information on whether a decision has been taken on Okowa’s request for the release of his travel documents.

Legit.ng reports that EFCC reaffirmed that Okowa remained under probe for alleged fund mismanagement despite his defection to the APC.

The anti-graft agency dismissed claims that defecting politicians were shielded from investigation or prosecution by joining the ruling party.

EFCC stressed its commitment to thorough investigations and equal treatment of all suspects regardless of political affiliation.

Okowa allegedly seeks passport release amid EFCC investigation of derivation funds. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Facebook

Did Okowa return N500bn after EFCC launched investigation?

Recall that Okowa denied rumours claiming he returned ₦500 billion to Delta state Government amid EFCC investigation.

Okowa's spokesperson clarified that the investigation is still ongoing and no money has been refunded.

The EFCC has vowed to continue its probe into the former governor, with Okowa's camp insisting on his innocence.

Read more stories on Okowa:

Okowa breaks silence as EFCC probes him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Okowa opened up on the ongoing probe of his administration by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legit.ng reports that the former governor asserted that he knows those behind his ordeal with the anti-graft agency

Okowa stated this in Asaba during a solidarity visit by the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng