Idoma Association USA resolved at its 30th Annual Convention in Virginia Beach to formally petition US President Donald Trump over Benue South killings

The convention approved plans to seek an audience with US Congress members for the Och'Idoma V to present the Idoma people's security concerns

IAUSA also announced a medical mission to Idoma land in December 2026 alongside its international advocacy push

Virginia, US - The Idoma Association USA (IAUSA) has resolved to formally petition President Donald Trump and engage members of the United States Congress over the persistent killings and displacement of communities in Benue South Senatorial District and other parts of Benue state.

The decision was reached at the association's 30th Annual Convention, held in Virginia Beach, Virginia, under the theme "Building Unity Through Accountability."

Idoma Association USA announces plans to petition President Donald Trump and engage members of the US Congress over the persistent killings and displacement in Benue South. Photo credit: IAUSA

Source: UGC

The gathering brought together delegates, traditional rulers, government representatives and members of the Idoma diaspora.

A communiqué issued at the end of the convention said participants expressed "grave concern over the persistent insecurity, incessant killings, and displacement of innocent citizens" in Benue South, adding that "such loss of life must never be normalised."

The convention directed that the petition to the US President draw attention to the killings, displacement and humanitarian conditions facing the region, with a view to attracting "greater international attention and appropriate humanitarian and diplomatic support."

Och'Idoma to Address US Congress

Beyond the presidential petition, IAUSA said it would work to secure an opportunity for the Och'Idoma V, His Royal Majesty Agaba'Idu John Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji, to present the security and humanitarian concerns of the Idoma people before relevant committees of the US Congress.

The convention acknowledged the presence of Statesman J. P. Paige of Norfolk, Virginia, who conveyed solidarity from the people of Norfolk with the Idoma Nation and pledged personal support in facilitating the delivery of the petition to the US President.

The association said its international advocacy would remain "factual, responsible, and directed towards practical outcomes," and would involve sustained engagement with governments, international organisations, human rights bodies, policymakers and the media.

Medical Mission and Domestic Priorities

Alongside its advocacy efforts, IAUSA resolved to organise a medical mission to Nigeria in December 2026, offering free consultations, medications, healthcare services and health education to underserved communities across Idoma land. The convention stressed that "advocacy and practical intervention must advance together, so that the voice of the diaspora is matched by measurable relief in the lives of our people at home."

On governance, the convention called on leaders to uphold "accountability, transparency, and selfless service" and urged voters in Benue South to judge candidates by integrity and competence rather than ethnicity, political affiliation or financial inducement. IAUSA also committed to voter education and civic awareness campaigns ahead of forthcoming elections.

The convention passed a unanimous vote of confidence in IAUSA President Prince Dr Edwin Ochai and the entire executive committee for their leadership. It also confirmed that the association's next annual convention would be held in Canada.

Benue Governor Alia Hosts US Lawmakers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue state hosted some lawmakers from the United States who were in the state to discuss the security situation in the region.

The governor disclosed that their "discussions focused on the security and humanitarian challenges in Benue and the North Central region, and the urgent need for sustainable peace, justice, and security for our people."

Source: Legit.ng