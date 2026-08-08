Full List as Chad Announces Certain African Countries to Allow Visa-Free Entry

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno announced the visa-free policy on July 15, 2026, during the African Water Forum in N'Djamena

The exemption will cover citizens of all African countries, expanding a policy that already applies to 14 African nationalities in Chad

Chad will join Togo and the Republic of the Congo in opening its borders to all Africans on the same date

Chad is set to remove entry visa requirements for citizens of all African countries, with the policy taking effect on Friday, January 1, 2027.

President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno made the announcement on Wednesday, July 15, while opening the African Water Forum in N'Djamena. He said Chad would "open its borders and eliminate entry visa requirements for all Africans as of Friday, January 1, 2027," describing the country as a natural crossroads linking West Africa, East Africa, and the northern and southern parts of the continent.

Chad's visa-free policy takes effect on January 1, 2027. The announcement was made by President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno at the African Water Forum in N'Djamena. Photo credit: Ludovic MARIN

Source: UGC

What the Policy covers

The announcement applies to entry visas only. It does not automatically grant African travellers the right to work, settle permanently, or carry out professional activities in Chad without separate authorisation.

Several practical details are yet to be confirmed by Chadian authorities, including the maximum permitted length of stay, acceptable travel documents, any advance registration requirements, conditions for minors, and rules governing business travel, as reported by Visa news

Chad's official evisa.td platform already lists 14 African countries whose citizens are exempt from visa requirements: Benin, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, The Gambia, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Togo.

Citizens of all other African countries must continue to follow existing entry requirements until the new exemption comes into force.

Since Monday, May 11, 2026, travellers who still need a visa have been required to apply online through the evisa.td platform, while diplomatic and courtesy visas remain handled separately by Chad's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chad Joins a continental push

Chad's decision brings it in line with the African Union's goal of promoting free movement across the continent, DNE Africa reported.

Togo has already allowed citizens of every African country to enter without a visa since Monday, May 18, permitting stays of up to 30 days for passport holders who submit a travel declaration through the Togolese government platform at least 24 hours before arrival.

The Republic of the Congo announced a similar policy on Monday, May 25, when President Denis Sassou N'Guesso said all African citizens would receive visa-free entry from January 1, 2027, subject to administrative and security procedures that are yet to be detailed.

These reforms come against the backdrop of limited progress on intra-African travel. According to the 10th edition of the Africa Visa Openness Index, published by the African Development Bank and the African Union Commission, only 28.2% of intra-African travel was visa-free in 2025.

Chad's planned opening is expected to make tourism, family visits, and business travel between the country and the rest of Africa more accessible from 2027.

Visa: US releases new social media rule

In a previous report, the United States is reportedly expanding its social media screening of visa applicants, a move that could mean greater scrutiny for Nigerians seeking to travel to the country for work, study, journalism and other purposes.

The reported expansion comes as the administration of President Donald Trump intensifies immigration and visa screening measures, with U.S. officials increasingly using applicants’ online presence as part of the vetting process.

Source: Legit.ng