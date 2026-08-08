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Science Student Who Wants to Study Cybersecurity Displays 2026 WAEC Result, Seeks Answers
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Science Student Who Wants to Study Cybersecurity Displays 2026 WAEC Result, Seeks Answers

by  Victoria Nwahiri
2 min read
  • A boy identified as Pluto Mania on Facebook shared his 2026 WAEC result and asked whether his grades were good enough to study Cybersecurity
  • The student, who sat nine subjects, recorded a mix of distinctions, merits, and credits across science and commercial subjects
  • His post drew divided reactions from Nigerians online after WAEC released its latest batch of results in August 2026

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A Nigerian student who goes by the name Pluto Mania on Facebook stirred conversation online after sharing his West African Examinations Council result and asking whether the grades were sufficient to pursue a degree in Cybersecurity.

The post, uploaded in August 2026 shortly after WAEC released its results, showed a result card covering nine subjects with performances ranging from A1 to C5.

See 2026 WAEC result of boy who wants to study cybersecurity
A boy who wants to study cybersecurity shows 2026 WAEC result and asks questions. Photo: Pluto Mania
Source: Facebook

Personal details on the card were deliberately hidden behind red heart emoji stickers, but the grades themselves were visible in full.

Science student's 2WAEC result breakdown

Read also

Lagos school head girl shows off 2026 WAEC result, says she expected more

Across the nine subjects on his result card, Pluto Mania recorded A1 in both Marketing and Civic Education, while Chemistry, Economics, and Digital Technologies each earned a B3. English Language, Biology, and Physics came in at C5, and General Mathematics landed at C4.

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For a student hoping to study Cybersecurity, the results carry some weight given that the course typically requires strong performance in Mathematics, Physics, and English Language at the ordinary level.

The student's C4 in Mathematics and C5 in Physics and English are passes under WAEC's grading system, though whether they meet specific university cut-off requirements depends on the institution.

See the original Facebook post that sparked the conversation:

Nigerians react to science student's WAEC result

The post attracted a range of responses, with opinions split on whether the result was adequate for his chosen course.

Aminu Abubakar said:

"No, you can't. Which useless question is this?"

Wilfred Leo Fidelis said:

"yes sure"

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

Read also

Science student who wants to study engineering posts 2026 WAEC result, seeks answers

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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WAEC
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