Kogi State security forces intercept arms and ammunition intended for criminal networks

Commissioner Kingsley Fanwo credits collaboration among local security operatives for the successful operation

Three suspects arrested in Sokoto State after extensive covert surveillance of their activities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kogi State - Security Forces intercepted a large cache of arms and ammunition intended for criminal networks operating in Kogi State

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said said the operation was made possible through close collaboration among local security operatives under the Kogi State security architecture.

Fanwo said security operatives acted on credible intelligence regarding the movement of arms and ammunition intended for criminal elements.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, June 22, 2026.

He said the intelligence specifically identified a Golf 2 vehicle being used for the illicit movement of the weapons.

“Fanwo explained that security agencies swiftly coordinated efforts across state boundaries and, in collaboration with the Sokoto State Government and security agencies in the state, tracked the movement of the suspects while maintaining close surveillance on their activities.

“The operation culminated in the arrest of three suspects in Sokoto State after they had been placed under covert surveillance for more than two weeks. Preliminary investigations yielded valuable intelligence, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the arms traffick1ng syndicate.”

Source: Legit.ng