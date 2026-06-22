Reports have emerged of Bello Turji and fighters allegedly carrying out weapons training and tactical drills in Sokoto communities

Sources have claimed a possible influx of external fighters and advanced weapons into Turji’s network amid rising security concerns

Concerns over continued activity of Turji’s group following recent deadly attacks in Isa LGA were also raised

Residents in parts of eastern Sokoto state have raised fresh security concerns over reports that notorious bandit leader Bello Turji and his fighters are conducting weapon training and tactical drills in some communities in Isa Local Government Area.

Reports alleging a new move by Bello Turji and his fighters have once again put Sokoto in the spotlight. Photo: secmxx

Source: Twitter

The alleged activities are said to be happening in Bingabale, Bafarawa, Bargaja and Gebe, communities described as strongholds of Turji’s network along the Sokoto-Zamfara border.

The reports, as stated by Daily Trust, have increased fears among residents who have faced years of attacks, kidnappings, cattle rustling and displacement linked to armed groups operating in the region.

Claims of new weapons and outside fighters

Basharu Altine Guyawa Isa, Sokoto State Coordinator of the Movement for Social Justice and Good Governance, alleged that Turji’s fighters are undergoing military-style training with newly acquired weapons.

He claimed the exercises involve fighters including Illa Manawa and Bomi, whom he identified as Turji’s younger brother.

“Our findings suggest that these fighters are currently engaged in weapons training and tactical exercises using newly acquired arms, including some of the same sophisticated weapons reportedly deployed during recent confrontations with security forces,” Basharu said.

The activist also alleged that some fighters linked to Boko Haram had entered the area to provide combat training and strengthen Turji’s group.

“There are indications that some of the new arrivals possess advanced combat and weapons-handling expertise. Their mission, according to sources, is to train and strengthen Turji’s fighters operating within the border communities of Sokoto and Zamfara states,” he added.

He further claimed that a night-vision device allegedly bought by Turji was among equipment recently delivered to his camp.

Basharu warned that the alleged alliance and new weapons could increase the group’s ability to launch attacks across eastern Sokoto.

However, the claims have not been independently verified, and security agencies have not publicly confirmed the allegations.

Fresh fears are emerging as details of Bello Turji's reported latest action in Sokoto continue to surface. Photo: secmxx

Source: Facebook

Turji allegedly shares video after attack on troops

The allegations came shortly after an IED attack on a military vehicle in Bargaja community, Isa Local Government Area, killed three soldiers and injured others.

The troops were reportedly responding to a distress call after bandits attacked the community.

Basharu later shared a video he claimed was released by Turji showing some of the weapons allegedly in the bandit leader’s possession.

He alleged that Turji released the video on Saturday, June 20, 2026, while celebrating what he termed successes against security forces.

In the footage, Turji reportedly expressed excitement over the killing of security personnel.

The video and the claims it contains could not be independently verified.

Calls for stronger action

Turji, who operates mainly across Sokoto and Zamfara states, has been linked to several attacks, kidnappings and clashes with security forces over the years.

The member representing Sabon Birni Local Government Area in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Boza, criticised the government over Turji’s continued activities.

“I have spoken about this repeatedly, but nothing has changed. In Gangara village, Turji’s boys are still there."

“They are said to be controlling activities and making decisions in the community. For years, nothing has changed, and they have not been attacked,” Boza said.

He questioned why Turji remains active despite military operations and security resources.

“We have fighter jets and sophisticated weapons, yet Bello Turji has continued to operate freely for years. He appears in videos surrounded by hundreds of armed followers, but he has still not been arrested,” he said.

Security sources said authorities were aware of the intelligence reports and were assessing the situation.

Bandit attack in Niger leaves 3 dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits attacked Pissa village in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state, killing three residents and setting several houses ablaze during the assault.

The military reportedly engaged the attackers, though authorities said details of the encounter remain unclear as investigations and security assessments continue in the affected community.

Source: Legit.ng