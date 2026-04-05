Operation Fansan Yanma troops have killed several bandits, including Ado Alero’s son, during a major operation in Zamfara State

Military spokesperson confirmed significant casualties among bandits during the operation on Saturday, April 4, 2026

The Nigerian Armed Forces Facebook page, however, claimed at least 65 terrorists were neutralised in the major operation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State - Troops of Operation Fansan Yanma have killed several bandits, including Kachalla Iliya Sarki, identified as the biological son of a notorious bandit leader, Ado Alero, in Zamfara State.

The soldiers carried out the operation on the notorious bandit leader, Ado Alero’s camp in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The spokesperson for Operation Fansan Yanma, Capt. David Adewusi said the raid took place on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Adewusi said the troops launched a heavy assault on the camp, leading to significant casualties among the bandits.

As reported by The Punch, Adewusi made this known in a telephone interview on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

“There was a major attack on Alero’s camp last Saturday in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State, which resulted in the death of several bandits.”

He said he can’t officially give the exact number of bandits killed during the raid.

The military spokesperson said many of the bandits were killed during the attack.

“I cannot confirm the exact number of bandits neutralised during the operation at the moment, but I can assure you that many of them were killed during the attack. We are still assessing the situation and will make the details public soon.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Armed Forces and Military News Facebook page claimed that at least 65 fighters were killed during the operation.

Top lieutenants identified as Dogo Sule and Iliya Mai Rasha were among other key figures allegedly killed during the operation.

Troops kill 3 terrorists traveling on motorcycles

Recall that troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Enduring Peace killed three terrorists and arrested two suspects in Jos, Plateau State.

The Nigerian Army said the two impostors disguised as security operatives were arrested during violence in Dutse Uku.

The military confirmed the successful operation against terrorists amid allegations of complicity in the north-central state.

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Troops kill 18 terrorists, capture 37

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that troops killed 18 terrorists, arrested 37 suspects, and rescued nine kidnapped victims during coordinated operations across several states.

Soldiers recovered an AK-47 rifle, mortar bombs, RPG bombs, and ammunition while arresting a suspected kidnapper during operations in Borno and Yobe states.

Troops repelled attacks, neutralised gunmen and disrupted kidnapping and criminal networks in Cross River, Edo, Benue, Sokoto, Kaduna, Delta and Zamfara states.

Source: Legit.ng