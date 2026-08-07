Ayobami, a Nigerian mechanical engineer, shared his younger brother Suliamon Quadri Ololade's WAEC 2026 result on X, sparking widespread attention

The result from Ifesowapoiaboru Senior Secondary School in Aboru showed grades across 9 subjects including Further Mathematics and Digital Technologies

The post quickly gained traction online as Nigerians reacted to the student's performance in the 2026 WASSCE

A Nigerian mechanical engineer identified as Ayobami has set X buzzing after sharing his younger brother's West African Senior School Certificate Examination results for 2026.

The post, which features a screenshot of the official WAEC result, identifies the student as Suliamon Quadri Ololade, who sat the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates at Ifesowapoiaboru Senior Secondary School in Aboru.

Mechanical engineer posts photo of his brother's WAEC 2026 result. Photo credit: @Zaddy Ayobami/X.

Source: Twitter

Suliamon's 2026 WAEC Result

The result shows Suliamon took nine subjects in total. He earned a B2 in Digital Technologies, B3s in Agriculture, Biology, and Chemistry, and a C4 in both Further Mathematics and General Mathematics. He received C5s in Civic Education and English Language, and a C6 in Physics.

The combination of science-heavy subjects alongside strong performances in emerging areas such as Digital Technologies drew particular notice from those who came across the post.

Further Mathematics is widely regarded as one of the more demanding subjects in the WASSCE, making Suliamon's C4 a noteworthy achievement for many observers.

Proud Brother Praises Brother's Result

Ayobami's decision to share the results publicly speaks to a broader culture of celebrating academic milestones on Nigerian social media, where WAEC and JAMB results season consistently generates high engagement.

For many Nigerian families, these results represent the gateway to university admission and, ultimately, a path out of economic hardship, making each announcement carry real weight beyond the numbers on a page.

Suliamon's result positions him as a strong candidate for university entrance, particularly given his performance across the core sciences.

Whether he follows a path similar to his engineer brother or charts a different course entirely remains to be seen.

See the post below:

Graduate celebrates younger brother's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl celebrated her younger brother's 2026 WAEC result by sharing a screenshot of his grades on TikTok.

The boy, described as the baby of the house, recorded three A1 grades across his nine subjects in the WASSCE for school candidates.

Source: Legit.ng