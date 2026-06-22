Ghana Police have arrested six private security guards over a shooting incident involving former MP Adwoa Safo

Adwoa Safo was injured after gunfire erupted during a confrontation at a private residence in Kwabenya

Police have also recovered firearms and ammunition while investigations continue into other suspected individuals involved

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six private security guards in connection with a shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, at Kwabenya in Accra.

Police say investigations are ongoing and efforts are also being made to arrest other individuals linked to the case.

Adwoa Safo injured in Kwabenya shooting as police arrest six guards over violent Ghana incident. Photo: THESTATENEWSS

Source: Twitter

Incident at private residence

The incident, as shared by Ghanaian Times, happened at the residence of Mr. Tamakloe Safo Jehoshaphat, also known as Akofena, where a ceremony was taking place on Sunday, June 21.

According to preliminary reports, Adwoa Safo arrived at the house and attempted to gain access but was refused entry. Tension then rose at the scene.

Police say armed private security personnel at the residence allegedly opened fire during the confrontation.

The shooting reportedly left the former MP injured, while her vehicle was also hit with multiple bullets.

Police intervention and arrests

Officers from the National Operations Directorate and the Intelligence Directorate were deployed to the scene after a distress call was received.

Six private security guards were reportedly arrested in connection with the incident. A search conducted after the arrests led to the recovery of five pump-action guns, one Taurus pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, an additional magazine containing five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and communication equipment.

The suspects and recovered items have been moved to Police Headquarters for further investigation. Police say efforts are still underway to track and arrest other persons believed to be involved in the incident.

Ghana police confirm Adwoa Safo was injured during armed clash at Kwabenya residence. Photo: THESTATENEWSS

Source: Twitter

Ghana grants visa-free access for Africans

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The Ghana Immigration Service said the policy supports regional integration and aims to boost trade, tourism and labour mobility across Africa under existing ECOWAS and continental agreements.

Travellers, however, are still required to present supporting documents such as return tickets, accommodation details and health certificates despite the removal of visa requirements.

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Eyewitnesses said she fell during celebrations at a hostel, was rushed to hospital, and received CPR for about 45 minutes before doctors confirmed her death.

Her sudden passing has shocked colleagues and the legal community, with health experts urging the public to prioritise routine medical checks even during emotionally intense situations like sports celebrations.

Nana Otedola clarifies Ghanaian identity claim

Previously, Legit.ng disclosed that Nana Otedola, wife of billionaire Femi Otedola, addressed long-standing assumptions about her nationality. She stated she is not Ghanaian as widely believed.

She explained that she is an Egba woman from Abeokuta in Ogun state, although she was born and spent nearly two decades in Kaduna, which influenced public perception of her identity.

Source: Legit.ng