Armed men attacked the Ayegunle Bunu community, killing two and abducting several residents and travellers in Kogi State

Local sources report chaos as gunfire erupts, with many fleeing for safety

Police launched an investigation as the community grapples with the aftermath of the violent raid

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gunmen invaded the Ayegunle Bunu community, killed two persons, and kidnapped several others in Kogi State.

The armed men blocked the highway linking the town to neighbouring areas in the early hours of Monday, June 1, 2026.

As reported by Daily Trust, residents said the gunmen opened fire on arrival, causing panic as the people fled for safety.

A community source who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

“The attack happened around 2:25 am. The sound of gunshots woke everyone up. The gunmen shot and killed two residents and injured several others.”

According to the source, the gunmen abducted two residents from their homes, while other victims were passengers in commercial vehicles who unknowingly ran into the blockade on the highway.

“Efforts are ongoing to determine the exact number of people abducted and the full details of the incident.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, identified the deceased as a pastor killed at home and a passenger, who was killed in a vehicle.

ASP Saliu said the gunmen blocked the highway leading in and out of Ayegunle Bunu and abducted several travellers.

Police disclosed that some victims sustained injuries during the deadly attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, said operatives had been deployed to the area.

“We have commenced an investigation into the incident.”

Bandits kidnap former Defence spokesperson, wife

Recall that former Director of Defence Information, Rabe Abubakar, and his wife were kidnapped by armed bandits in Katsina State.

Police launch a manhunt and deploy additional tactical units for rescue operations of the former military officer and his spouse.

The driver was injured in the attack, and police urged the public to report credible information.

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Panic as bandits strike again in Kogi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits struck the Odo-Eri community in Kogi again, abducting two residents just days after an earlier attack was reported.

The residents recounted renewed fear following the kidnapping of an RCCG pastor and family in the same area.

The community members also alleged repeated attacks with limited security response, as tension has continued to rise locally.

Source: Legit.ng