Two police officers were killed during a failed attack by bandits in Sokoto on Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2026

Security operatives reportedly repelled the rifle-wielding attackers but faced a deadly ambush while pursuing them

Nigeria's lingering bandit crisis deepens as government recruits vigilantes to combat escalating violence

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Several armed gangs known locally as bandits and two police officers were reportedly killed on Sunday, June 21, following a failed attack on Tureta town in Tureta local government area (LGA) of Sokoto state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the armed attackers stormed the community at about 2:00 pm while many residents were observing the Zuhr (early afternoon Islamic prayer) in mosques across the town.

Sokoto bandit attack leaves several attackers and two police officers dead after a 'failed raid' on Tureta town.

Source: Original

Bandits, 2 policemen killed in Sokoto

Security operatives from the police anti-kidnapping unit, supported by personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), successfully repelled the attack, forcing the bandits to retreat, according to reports.

Sources said the security operatives pursued the fleeing attackers to a nearby village. However, the officers reportedly walked into an ambush allegedly laid by the bandits, leading to a fierce gun battle.

One of the community leaders in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“We were in a celebratory mood because of the gallant efforts of the police in repelling the attack on our community. However, our mood changed after we received news that the officers were ambushed while pursuing the bandits. One officer was killed instantly, while another, who was seriously injured, later died after being evacuated to Sokoto."

Police confirm new Sokoto attack

Furthermore, confirming the development, Ahmad Rufai, the Sokoto state police spokesperson, stated that the command had deployed additional personnel to sustain operations in the affected area.

Per Vanguard, he stated that preliminary reports indicated that no resident was kidnapped during the attack.

A senior police officer familiar with the operation also confirmed the incident and the loss of two personnel during the ambush.

Police confirm a fresh attack in Sokoto state, with security personnel deployed to strengthen operations and maintain peace in the affected area. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Insecurity in Nigeria deepens

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria’s bandits maintain camps in a huge forest straddling Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states, in unrest that has evolved from clashes between herders and farmers over land and resources into a broader conflict fuelled by arms smuggling.

To stem the tide of insecurity, the Zamfara state government has recruited vigilantes and armed militias to assist the military in fighting the bandits.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Nigeria to include VDM in counterterrorism operations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Christopher Musa, the Minister of Defence, said the Tinubu-led administration was making deliberate efforts to include VeryDarkMan (VDM) and selected social media influencers in military operations across conflict-affected regions of Nigeria, enabling them to gain firsthand insight into the challenges and realities faced by troops on the frontlines.

The minister disclosed this at the Nigerian People’s Strategic Conference (NPSC) and Defence Exhibition 2026 held in Abuja, where he argued that contemporary security challenges can no longer be addressed through military operations alone.

General Musa emphasised that terrorism had become an increasingly complex threat requiring collective national action.

Source: Legit.ng