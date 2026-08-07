Cubana Chiefpriest announced he purchased a property in Houston, Texas, despite never having visited the United States

The socialite revealed his children are all US citizens, which motivated his decision to become a landlord in the country

Cubana credited his brother Chykenny, CEO of Pennek.ng, for inspiring the move after expanding his Lagos real estate business to Texas

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has become a landlord in the United States, announcing on social media that he purchased a home in Houston, Texas, for the benefit of his children.

In a video shared on his social media page, the flamboyant entertainer revealed that the decision was driven entirely by his family situation rather than any personal desire to relocate.

Cubana Chiefpriest announced he purchased a property in Houston, Texas. Photos: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

The businessman pointed out that all his next of kin hold US citizenship, making the investment a natural step for securing their future.

Chykenny's Expansion Sparked the Move

The socialite credited his brother Chykenny, who heads the real estate firm Pennek.ng, as the inspiration behind the purchase.

According to Cubana, while many Nigerians have been caught up in the wave of relocating abroad, his brother took a different approach by growing his Lagos-based business and extending its reach to Houston.

In his own words, Cubana wrote:

"My brother @iamchykenny, CEO @pennek.ng no follow others jakpa enter Yankee. Rather, he took his flourishing real estate business from Lagos, Nigeria to Houston, Texas. I'm so proud of his accomplishments. So I decided to key in for my children. I never go Yankee, but my next of kin na Yankee citizens."

Watch Instagram video of Cubana Chiefpriest's new US mansion here:

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's new house

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Tohlar123 stated:

"He's only securing the future for his children beside why can't he enter the US? Something always fishy about this noisy moneybags."

@banji_Henrietta noted:

"If you didn't have good at childhood and you make it as an adult, secure your secure your child's future cos they are you long term investment"

@1Erimusonly shared:

"Werey dey buy house on Proxy! Niqqa just wants to trend cos Ochacho said Peller should be a placeholder for the house he gifted him on his wedding day"

Cubana Chiefpriest says his children are all US citizens, which motivated his decision to become a landlord in the country. Photo: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama speaks about money

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, opened up about the money she got from self-acclaimed African giant Burna Boy.

The embattled lady shared how Lucky Udu allegedly sought bedroom favours from her. Hellen’s claim about not getting the money Burna Boy put aside for her raised interesting comments from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng