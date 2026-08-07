Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas publicly described APC official Zainab Ibrahim as the 'future deputy governor' of the state

The remarks came during a visit by APC National Chairman Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, who also referred to Ibrahim using the same title

Kefas used the occasion to praise President Tinubu's impact on Taraba and declared the APC had no real opposition in the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Taraba State, Jalingo - Taraba State Governor Dr Agbu Kefas has given the clearest signal yet that Zainab Ibrahim, the Deputy National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), could be his running mate in the 2027 governorship election.

Kefas referred to Ibrahim as the "future deputy governor of Taraba State."

"Future deputy governor": Kefas endorses Zainab Ibrahim for 2027.Photo credit: Agbu Kefas

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, Kefas made the remarks on Friday, August 7, 2026, at TY Danjuma House in Jalingo while hosting APC National Chairman Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, who had chosen Taraba as the venue for his 58th birthday celebration.

Yilwatda independently used the same description, addressing her as the "incoming deputy governor" before the gathering.

Kefas praises FG support for Taraba

The governor used the occasion to highlight what he described as the transformative impact of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration on the state.

"Your team of doctors for the free treatment and surgeries has been on the ground working for days, and the testimonies from the people of Taraba State are deeply impressive," Kefas said, referring to a medical outreach organised as part of the birthday activities.

He added:

"What President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done for the people of Taraba cannot be quantified. Mr President recently approved an Army division for us, which alone is capable of stabilising the state."

Kefas also struck a confident tone on the party's electoral prospects, saying,

"Here in Taraba, we in the APC are not contesting elections with anybody. We only have people participating with us."

APC chairman defends party's welfare drive

Yilwatda, speaking before the governor, said he chose Taraba for his birthday to demonstrate the party's commitment to ordinary Nigerians.

"APC does not only canvass for votes but also show the human face of our party," he said. "We do not only knock on doors for votes, but we care for the people's health, education and future."

The national chairman also commended Kefas for working closely with the ruling party, noting that President Tinubu pursues inclusive development regardless of past electoral outcomes in any given state.

Neither Governor Kefas nor the APC has issued a formal statement confirming Ibrahim as his running mate ahead of the 2027 election.

Agbu Kefas hints at Zainab Ibrahim as future deputy governor of Taraba State. Photo credit: Agbu Kefas

Source: Twitter

Northern governor announces Christian as running mate

Recall that Governor Uba Sani announced his choice of running mate ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Kaduna State.

Jerry Adams is a Christian from Kaura local government area in Southern Kaduna, a region with a significant Christian population/

Adams currently serves as the Executive Director of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS)

Source: Legit.ng