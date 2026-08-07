2027 Election: Christian Governor Picks Muslim Running Mate in Top Northern State
- Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas publicly described APC official Zainab Ibrahim as the 'future deputy governor' of the state
- The remarks came during a visit by APC National Chairman Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, who also referred to Ibrahim using the same title
- Kefas used the occasion to praise President Tinubu's impact on Taraba and declared the APC had no real opposition in the state
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Taraba State, Jalingo - Taraba State Governor Dr Agbu Kefas has given the clearest signal yet that Zainab Ibrahim, the Deputy National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), could be his running mate in the 2027 governorship election.
Kefas referred to Ibrahim as the "future deputy governor of Taraba State."
As reported by Vanguard, Kefas made the remarks on Friday, August 7, 2026, at TY Danjuma House in Jalingo while hosting APC National Chairman Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, who had chosen Taraba as the venue for his 58th birthday celebration.
Yilwatda independently used the same description, addressing her as the "incoming deputy governor" before the gathering.
Kefas praises FG support for Taraba
The governor used the occasion to highlight what he described as the transformative impact of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration on the state.
"Your team of doctors for the free treatment and surgeries has been on the ground working for days, and the testimonies from the people of Taraba State are deeply impressive," Kefas said, referring to a medical outreach organised as part of the birthday activities.
He added:
"What President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done for the people of Taraba cannot be quantified. Mr President recently approved an Army division for us, which alone is capable of stabilising the state."
Kefas also struck a confident tone on the party's electoral prospects, saying,
"Here in Taraba, we in the APC are not contesting elections with anybody. We only have people participating with us."
Adeleke sends message to APC ahead of Osun guber poll, “August 15 election is not just about winning”
APC chairman defends party's welfare drive
Yilwatda, speaking before the governor, said he chose Taraba for his birthday to demonstrate the party's commitment to ordinary Nigerians.
"APC does not only canvass for votes but also show the human face of our party," he said. "We do not only knock on doors for votes, but we care for the people's health, education and future."
The national chairman also commended Kefas for working closely with the ruling party, noting that President Tinubu pursues inclusive development regardless of past electoral outcomes in any given state.
Neither Governor Kefas nor the APC has issued a formal statement confirming Ibrahim as his running mate ahead of the 2027 election.
Northern governor announces Christian as running mate
Recall that Governor Uba Sani announced his choice of running mate ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Kaduna State.
Jerry Adams is a Christian from Kaura local government area in Southern Kaduna, a region with a significant Christian population/
Adams currently serves as the Executive Director of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS)
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.