The DSS arraigned retired officer Nwaogu Ihechimere Ezeakolam at a federal high court in Abuja on Thursday, August 6, on four counts

Ezeakolam faces charges of allegedly joining IPOB and using social media to solicit public support for the proscribed organisation

The trial judge remanded Ezeakolam at Kuje prison and fixed October 29 for the commencement of trial

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has charged a retired officer, Nwaogu Ezeakolam, before a federal high court in Abuja over alleged membership of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and activities carried out in support of the group.

According to The Cable, the arraignment took place on Thursday, August 6, before trial judge Mohammed Garba Umar. Rotimi Oyedepo, director of public prosecutions, filed the four-count charge against Ezeakolam.

Nigerian authorities arraign retired DSS officer Nwaogu Ihechimere Ezeakolam over alleged IPOB membership and terrorism-related charges. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What the DSS alleged against Ezeakolam

Guardian also noted the arraignment.

IPOB is a controversial separatist group led by Nnamdi Kanu, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment and is currently serving his sentence in Sokoto state.

The charge sheet accused Ezeakolam of joining IPOB in 2025, knowing the group had been banned, and of using social media platforms to spread content designed to win public sympathy for the organisation. The alleged conduct spans both Abuja and Abia state and covers activity that occurred in 2025 and 2026.

One count reads:

"That you, Nwaogu Ihechimere Ezeakolam, adult, male, sometime 2025 and 2026, at Abuja and Abia state, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did directly and indirectly render support by providing moral assistance and disseminating terrorist information of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a proscribed organisation, through the internet and your social media platforms, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 13 of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022."

A separate count charges him with knowingly aiding and abetting IPOB "by posting on social media platforms messages calculated to induce unsuspecting members of the public to support Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a proscribed organisation," in violation of Section 26 of the same legislation.

The federal government designated IPOB a terrorist organisation in 2017.

Ezeakolam heads to Kuje prison

When the charges were read out in court, Ezeakolam entered a plea of not guilty to all four counts.

Memunat Oladunjoye, counsel to the DSS, asked the court to set a date for trial to begin. The defendant's lawyer, Godfirst Madu, separately sought time to file a bail application. Judge Umar told the defence that the bail application could be submitted at any point.

The judge fixed Thursday, October 29, 2026, for the commencement of trial and ordered that Ezeakolam be held at Kuje prison until his bail is determined.

Watch a video of Ezeakolam via the X post below:

Read more on IPOB's controversial activities

IPOB's sit-at-home 'ends' in Enugu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu said residents of his state have discontinued observance of the controversial sit-at-home exercise of IPOB.

Mbah spoke during Tinubu’s visit to Enugu, to unveil key government projects executed by the former's administration.

Source: Legit.ng