Poland's permanent residence permit is issued for an indefinite period, though the residence card itself must be renewed every 10 years

Holders of the permit gain the right to work in Poland without obtaining any additional documents or authorisations

The permit also allows travel across the Schengen area, though stays in other member countries are subject to specific time limits

Poland has outlined two significant advantages that come with holding a permanent residence permit in the country.

The migration authority offered useful clarity for migrants considering long-term settlement.

Poland announces 2 benefits for foreigners who obtain permanent residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Benefits of Polish permanent resident permit

1. Entitlement to work in Poland

One of the most practical benefits of a Polish permanent residence permit is the freedom it grants in the workplace. Holders are entitled to take up employment in Poland without needing to secure any additional work-related permits or documents. This removes a layer of bureaucracy that temporary residents routinely face when changing jobs or entering new sectors.

It is worth noting, however, that this work entitlement applies strictly within Polish borders. The permanent residence permit issued by Poland does not extend work rights to any other country, including fellow European Union member states.

2. Visitation to other EU countries

The second major benefit relates to movement across Europe. A valid Polish permanent residence card serves as a travel document that allows the holder to visit other countries within the Schengen Area. This covers a broad zone of 27 European nations where border checks between member states have been abolished.

The key restriction to be aware of is the 90-in-180-day rule. A permanent resident travelling outside Poland on this basis may not remain in any other Schengen country for more than 90 days within any given 180-day window. Anyone intending to stay longer in another Schengen country must comply with that country's own immigration regulations and legalise their stay accordingly.

How Polish permanent resident permit works

On the question of validity, the permit itself carries no expiry date and is granted for an indefinite period. The residence card, which serves as the physical proof of status, remains valid for 10 years.

When that period ends, the card must be replaced through a straightforward renewal procedure, but the underlying permit does not lapse and there is no requirement to reapply from the beginning.

Applications for a permanent residence permit are processed at the voivodeship office covering the applicant's place of residence in Poland.

The application must be submitted while the applicant is still legally residing in the country, meaning it cannot be filed after their current visa or temporary residence card has expired. The deadline falls no later than the final day of their lawful stay.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng